A mum is convinced her daughter is the spitting image of Princess Charlotte... but what do YOU think?

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge has a lookalike... but do you see the similarity? Picture: PA

By Mared Parry

The mum of a five-year-old says strangers do a "double take" as they think her daughter is Princess Charlotte

Princess Charlotte of Cambridge has a doppelgänger according to mum Gemma Culverwell from Sheffield.

Gemma, 35, has a five-year-old daughter named Marcy who is a dead ringer for Kate and Wills' tot and she even has the cheeky personality to match.

Young Marcy is the spitting image of four-year-old Princess Charlotte. Picture: Kennedy News

The mother-daughter pair are often stopped in public, as strangers are often convinced that Marcy is the fourth-in-line to the throne.

Mum-of-one Gemma has even agreed that after some time, her sceptical husband Dylan, 39, has agreed there is a definite similarity.

She said: "My husband likes to be sceptical and even he agrees, so if he agrees then you know it's true."

Although there is a 10 month age difference between Marcy and four-year-old Princess Charlotte, Gemma reckons that Marcy's a closer fit than the official lookalike for the Princess.

Charlotte and Marcy share the same cheeky smile and light brown hair. Picture: PA

She said: "Marcy looks more like Princess Charlotte than the official lookalike does.

"People stop us as we're walking past and say, "Oh, she looks so much like Princess Charlotte" or admit they've had to do a double take."

The cheeky kid even loves dressing in girly dresses like the Princess, and gets "very upset if you put her in trousers. She likes wearing skirts and dresses because she says she doesn't want to look like a boy."

Marcy hasn't been signed by an agency, but mum Gemma admits: "we are open to the possibility of doing lookalike work in the future."

The young lookalike isn't shy so would make a great lookalike, as she's had plenty of practice in front of the camera and performing in pageants.

Gemma added: "She loves having her picture taken - singing and dancing and doing little shows.

"The pageants she's been doing for the last year have brought her on loads with her confidence and it's lovely watching her on stage performing."