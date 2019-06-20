Shoppers HORRIFIED by creepy £60 ceramic statue of Kate Middleton, Charlotte and George

20 June 2019, 12:21 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 12:23

Spot the difference!
Spot the difference! Picture: Chris Jelf/Press Association Images/ Twitter/Amelia Perrin

Royal fans can also purchase the statue on eBay for the bargain price of £126...

Whether you're a fan of the royal family or not, it's undeniable that there's some highly questionable regal memorabilia knocking about.

The latest of these - a fairly horrifying ceramic statue of Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - has been uncovered in TK Maxx, and Twitter is in uproar.

Twitter user @amelia_perrin posted photos of the statues with the caption: "sometimes TK Maxx out-TK Maxxes itself. £60. arguably the worst thing i’ve ever laid eyes upon", and her followers were quick to voice their shock.

One person wrote: "A ceramic figurine so horrifying you know that it comes with its own inbuilt curse"

Another joked: "There are definitely souls trapped in those figurines."

Some pointed out the statue's uncanny likeness to Playstation One Hagrid...

And others did some investigative work and found the statue on eBay for the staggering price of £126.

Even more shockingly, the Recommended Retail Price of the statue is a whopping £200 - so get yourself down to TK Maxx is you want to snap yourself up a bargain...

