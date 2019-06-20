Shoppers HORRIFIED by creepy £60 ceramic statue of Kate Middleton, Charlotte and George

Spot the difference! Picture: Chris Jelf/Press Association Images/ Twitter/Amelia Perrin

Royal fans can also purchase the statue on eBay for the bargain price of £126...

Whether you're a fan of the royal family or not, it's undeniable that there's some highly questionable regal memorabilia knocking about.

The latest of these - a fairly horrifying ceramic statue of Kate Middleton, Prince George and Princess Charlotte - has been uncovered in TK Maxx, and Twitter is in uproar.

Twitter user @amelia_perrin posted photos of the statues with the caption: "sometimes TK Maxx out-TK Maxxes itself. £60. arguably the worst thing i’ve ever laid eyes upon", and her followers were quick to voice their shock.

sometimes TK Maxx out-TK Maxxes itself. £60. arguably the worst thing i’ve ever laid eyes upon pic.twitter.com/5yjoyp4sWJ — Cardi BTEC (@amelia_perrin) June 18, 2019

One person wrote: "A ceramic figurine so horrifying you know that it comes with its own inbuilt curse"

Another joked: "There are definitely souls trapped in those figurines."

Some pointed out the statue's uncanny likeness to Playstation One Hagrid...

Why do I feel like the kids were based on PS1 Hagrid? 🙃 pic.twitter.com/vyLpVcBcff — Leigh Travers (@LeighTravers) June 18, 2019

And others did some investigative work and found the statue on eBay for the staggering price of £126.

Gg sold for £126 quid pic.twitter.com/ybRPYaA82k — TOM $TYAN (@styringan) June 20, 2019

Even more shockingly, the Recommended Retail Price of the statue is a whopping £200 - so get yourself down to TK Maxx is you want to snap yourself up a bargain...

In other royal news:

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share first photo of baby Archie to celebrate Father's Day

Kate Middleton reveals how she boosts her kids' mental wellbeing with parenting tip

Kate Middleton pays sweet tribute to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Trooping the Colour