Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall causes outrage as she steps out in the late Princess Diana’s jewellery

Camilla wore jewellery previously worn by Prince Diana at Buckingham Palace. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Royal fans were not impressed when Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall was spotted adorning a familiar piece of jewellery.

This week the royal family gathered at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles' 50th anniversary as the Prince of Wales.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William, the Queen and Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall were all in attendance.

However, some fans have been left disgruntled by a piece of jewellery Camilla was spotted wearing at the event.

On her green jacket, Camilla added a small emerald and diamond broach, which was once worn as a necklace by Princess Diana.

The late Diana first wore the piece in 1986 after the Queen Mother handed it down to her in 1981. Picture: Getty

The late Diana first wore the piece in 1986 after the Queen Mother handed it down to her in 1981.

The piece originally belonged to Queen Alexandra in 1863.

One person commented on Twitter: “Not really too comfortable with that to be honest.”

Another added that it was “poor taste” for Prince Charles’ current wife to wear his ex wife’s jewels.

The Duchess of Cornwall wore the pendant on her jacket. Picture: PA

This is not the first time Camilla has worn the piece though, having embellished her outfits with it three times in the past.

The Duchess of Cornwall first wore it in 2006 to a film premiere and again in 2012 to Cheltenham Festival.

While some outrage has been caused, others are not offended by the accessory, and have even defended Camilla.

One person wrote on Twitter: “It wasn't Diana’s property, it's royal family's jewellery that is loaned out to some royals to wear.”

They added: “It's a piece of jewellery get a grip people.”