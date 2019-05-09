Archie is set to be the most popular baby name in the UK by 2025

9 May 2019, 14:09

Archie Harrison is the newest member of the Royal Family
Archie Harrison is the newest member of the Royal Family. Picture: PA
By Mared Parry

Baby Sussex's moniker is set to rise massively in its popularity over the next six years

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's firstborn child has been named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. Just rolls off the tongue doesn't it?

The adorable newborn's name is now set to be the 'most popular name in the UK by 2025', according to Ancestry UK.

Little Archie is only a few days old and is already setting trends
Little Archie is only a few days old and is already setting trends. Picture: PA

By the time Meghan and Harry's son starts pre-school in 2022, it's predicted that Archie will be in the top 10 most popular baby names.

And by 2025 it's highly likely that the moniker will be the number one most popular name in Britain.

The royal tot hasn't been given a royal title, so maybe 'influencer' would suit him?

Using historic census records and data from the Office of National Statistics, Ancestry looked at how the names of new royals have impacted on popularity, and unsurprisingly, they've all had a huge impact.

The name George jumped seven places in four years following the birth of William and Kate's first son in 2013, whilst Charlotte jumped a staggering thirteen places in two years following her arrival in 2015 averaging at around three places per year.

Ancestry added that when Prince William was born, the popularity of the name rose 88%, and between1983 and 1993, the number of Harry’s born increased by 592%.

