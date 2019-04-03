Are Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew back together? Hidden message of their body language explained

3 April 2019, 12:15

Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew are thought to have put their relationship back on track
Sarah, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew are thought to have put their relationship back on track. Picture: GETTY

The couple have been described as 'virtually inseperable' after last year's royal wedding of their daughter, Princess Eugenie, brought them back together

Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York and Prince Andrew are rumoured to have reignited their relationship following a family trip to Bahrain.

The former couple - who divorced in 1996 - were joined by daughter, Princess Beatrice, as they attended several official events.

It comes just days after a royal source described the pair as "virtually inseparable."

Body language expert Judi James told Express: "There's a more relaxed air than you'd normally expect from a divorced couple in these poses, but then Andrew and Fergie have always been quite an extraordinary pair of ex's."

Judi went on to describe the former couple's close bond while assessing recent pictures from a joint trip to Bahrain.

She explained: "Sarah has paired off with her daughter here in a way that is reminiscent of their double act at Eugenie's wedding, but here in Bahrain, Andrew is also very much part of the family group, comfortably standing back to watch both women in action with a look of warmth and pride."

"Andrew and Sarah are virtually inseparable nowadays," a royal source told the Daily Mail earlier this week.

They added: "They have always been the most happily divorced couple anyone has ever known, but there seems something more to the relationship nowadays."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lily Collins portrays Elizabeth in the Netflix movie

Where is Ted Bundy's girlfriend Elizabeth Kloepfer now and what has Lily Collins said about playing her in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil And Vile?

TV & Movies

Football legend Pele 'taken to hospital' in Paris with 'strong fever'

UK & World

Queen's ex-pilot and wife found dead in Duchess of Cambridge's home village

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The dad posted about the prank on Twitter

Dad tells son they're going to Disneyland but takes him to Poundland instead in 'cruel' April Fools prank

Lifestyle

Mark has his wife Katie have been hit by 'cheating' claims

Who is Mark Labbett's wife Katie, what are the cheating claims, and how old is their son?

Celebrities

Lauren Goodger and Mark Wright

Sam Faiers hints Mark Wright and Lauren Goodger could reunite for TOWIE 10th anniversary

TV & Movies

The dad doesn't think it's his responsibility to pay for formula milk (stock image)

Dad sparks outrage by claiming his wife should pay for baby formula with her own money

Lifestyle

Liverpool FC v Tottenham Hotspur - Premier League

Adam Collard "furious" at Zara McDermott after wild night out with Deli Ali

TV & Movies

Stacey is pregnant with her third baby

Stacey Solomon has found out the gender of her baby... was Coleen Nolan right?

Celebrities