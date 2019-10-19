All the homes owned by the British Royal Family, from sprawling castles to lavish cottages

19 October 2019, 19:18 | Updated: 19 October 2019, 19:19

These are all the houses owned by the British Royal Family.
These are all the houses owned by the British Royal Family. Picture: Getty / Quid Corner

The Monarchy has the most incredible property portfolio – and this impressive map proves it.

The British Royal Family owns a whopping 20 properties in the UK, including sprawling private estates, palatial manors, regal mansions and cosy cottages.

Not only does the Queen call Buckingham Palace her official London home, but she and her family also own a string of grand residences across the country.

While the Crown Estate buildings only belong to Elizabeth II while she reigns, meaning she can't put them on the market, she receives 25% of the money they generate to pay for odd jobs and renovations.

UK personal finance blog Quid Corner created a map that shows where the royals live across the UK.
UK personal finance blog Quid Corner created a map that shows where the royals live across the UK. Picture: Quid Corner

However, some of the family homes are privately owned and are occupied by the Monarch's adult children and grandchildren.

In 2011, Queen Elizabeth II gifted Anmer Hall to her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton as a wedding present, although they later moved to London so Prince George could attend school in the city.

Along with Prince Philip, she also boasts Balmoral Castle, Craigowan Lodge, Hillsborough Castle, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Sandringham House, Windsor Castle and The Welsh Cottage.

And thanks to UK personal finance blog Quid Corner, this colourful map reveals exactly where they live when they're on home soil.

Below are all the properties the royals own and use as private residences.

The Queen, her children and her adult grandchildren occupy 20 royal residences across Great Britain.
The Queen, her children and her adult grandchildren occupy 20 royal residences across Great Britain. Picture: Quid Corner

Queen of England and Duke of Edinburgh

Balmoral Castle; Buckingham Palace; Craigowan Lodge; Hillsborough Castle; The Palace of Holyroodhouse; Sandringham House; Windsor Castle

Prince Charles and Camilla

Birkhall; Clarence House; Highgrove House; Llwynywermod; Tamarisk

Prince William and Kate Middleton

Kensington Palace; Anmer Hall

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Frogmore Cottage; Buckingham Palace; Nottingham Cottage (former)

Princess Anne

Gatcombe; St James's Palace

Peter Phillips

Gatcombe (as of 2013)

Zara Tindall

Gatcombe

Prince Andrew

The Royal Lodge; Buckingham Palace

Princess Eugenie of York

Ivy Cottage

Princess Beatrice of York

St. James’s Palace

Prince Edward and Sophie

Bagshot Park; Buckingham Palace

