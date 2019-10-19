All the homes owned by the British Royal Family, from sprawling castles to lavish cottages

On Air Now
The Monarchy has the most incredible property portfolio – and this impressive map proves it.
The British Royal Family owns a whopping 20 properties in the UK, including sprawling private estates, palatial manors, regal mansions and cosy cottages.
Not only does the Queen call Buckingham Palace her official London home, but she and her family also own a string of grand residences across the country.
While the Crown Estate buildings only belong to Elizabeth II while she reigns, meaning she can't put them on the market, she receives 25% of the money they generate to pay for odd jobs and renovations.
However, some of the family homes are privately owned and are occupied by the Monarch's adult children and grandchildren.
In 2011, Queen Elizabeth II gifted Anmer Hall to her grandson Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton as a wedding present, although they later moved to London so Prince George could attend school in the city.
Along with Prince Philip, she also boasts Balmoral Castle, Craigowan Lodge, Hillsborough Castle, Palace of Holyroodhouse, Sandringham House, Windsor Castle and The Welsh Cottage.
And thanks to UK personal finance blog Quid Corner, this colourful map reveals exactly where they live when they're on home soil.
Below are all the properties the royals own and use as private residences.
Balmoral Castle; Buckingham Palace; Craigowan Lodge; Hillsborough Castle; The Palace of Holyroodhouse; Sandringham House; Windsor Castle
Birkhall; Clarence House; Highgrove House; Llwynywermod; Tamarisk
Kensington Palace; Anmer Hall
Frogmore Cottage; Buckingham Palace; Nottingham Cottage (former)
Gatcombe; St James's Palace
Gatcombe (as of 2013)
Gatcombe
The Royal Lodge; Buckingham Palace
Ivy Cottage
St. James’s Palace
Bagshot Park; Buckingham Palace