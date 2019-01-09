Kate Middleton birthday: How the Duchess of Cambridge is celebrating her 37th birthday

The Royal Family Attend Church On Christmas Day. Picture: Getty

As the Duchess of Cambridge turns 37 today, how will she be celebrating her birthday.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has turned another year older, as she celebrated her 37th birthday.

For the first time in six years, Prince William will be missing out on Kate's birthday as he is set to attend an official royal engagement in London.

However, as a member of the royal family there are few things that Kate won't be able to do on her birthday as the royals reportedly have strict number of rules.

The Duchess of Cambridge turns 37 today . Picture: Getty

Eating birthday cake before The Queen

While it's normally tradition for the birthday boy or girl to get a slice of cake first, royal tradition says that no one can eat a slice before the Queen.

If you want afters, you might want to check that th Queen hasn't finished eating, because everyone at the table is expected to finish when she's done.

Can't except certain gifts

There are strict rules around gifts and members of the royal family are not allowed to accept gifts from businesses or people they don't know.

Rules state that any royal is not allowed to accept gifts from people who aren’t friends or family, however there is leeway where flowers, consumable gifts and books are concerned.

No Carbs for Kate

Kate might be craving her favourite bowl of pasta or even a plate of fries as a birthday indulgence, but according to reports high carb foods are strictly off the menu in the royal household - this includes, rice, potatoes and pasta.

What's more royals have a strict ban on eating 'high-rise' food shellfish, despite William previously revealing he loves to eat sushi with Kate.

Wearing coloured nail polish

If the Duchess of Cambridge has any plans to go for a birthday manicure and pedicure, then she will need to refrain from choosing any bright colours.

According to reports, royal women must never wear bright polish in public and opt for nude instead.

It's claimed the Queen favours Essie nail polish in the colour 'Ballet Slippers'.

Birthday selfies are off limits

Royals are forbidden from taking selfies because the Queen finds the selfie trend “disconcerting”, so members of the family are discouraged from taking them with members of the public when out on engagements.