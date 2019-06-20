Kate Middleton and Prince William rush to greet George and Charlotte after their visit to Cumbria
20 June 2019, 14:05 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 14:57
Kate and Wills recently visited Cumbria, leaving kids George, Charlotte and Louis at home. Upon their return, the children were eagerly awaiting their parents' arrival.
Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an official visit to Cumbria, during which they learnt how to shear sheep and enjoyed a little afternoon tea together.
Waiting for them back at Kensington Palace were children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and baby Louis, 1.
In a heartwarming clip, Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen pacing across the lawn in front of the palace, rushing to be reunited with their kids after a week apart.
When one of the first videos of William and Kate arriving back at Kensington Palace after their day of engagements in Cumbria was posted, I noticed how fast they were walking an jokingly said, “They must be rushing back to the kids”...and it looks like I was right! In this video you can see what looks like all 3 Cambridge babies waiting for their Mum and Papa to return home from work! Near the end you can hear what I am 99.9% sure is Charlotte giggling and saying Mama! We only have about a year or less of videos like these as recently, new hedges were planted around the gates to block people from seeing the royals arriving and leaving (don’t know how well they’ll work)! - 🎥: @mind_foundry_ai - Remember to read my latest blog post by swiping up on my Instagram Story or Clicking The Link In My Bio! ———————————————- #britishroyalfamily #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis
Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the three children waiting beyond the gates of Kensington Palace, with their nanny. The footage itself is fairly blurry, but the children's excitement is audible in the clip.
The pair appear to be wearing casual attire - Kate is in jeans, a blazer and boots, with her hair tied in a ponytail, while William's in a laid back suit.