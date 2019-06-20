Kate Middleton and Prince William rush to greet George and Charlotte after their visit to Cumbria

William and Kate were spotted running across the lawn to be reunited with their children. Picture: Getty / Instagram

By Emma Clarke

Kate and Wills recently visited Cumbria, leaving kids George, Charlotte and Louis at home. Upon their return, the children were eagerly awaiting their parents' arrival.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an official visit to Cumbria, during which they learnt how to shear sheep and enjoyed a little afternoon tea together.

Waiting for them back at Kensington Palace were children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and baby Louis, 1.

In a heartwarming clip, Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen pacing across the lawn in front of the palace, rushing to be reunited with their kids after a week apart.

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the three children waiting beyond the gates of Kensington Palace, with their nanny. The footage itself is fairly blurry, but the children's excitement is audible in the clip.

The pair appear to be wearing casual attire - Kate is in jeans, a blazer and boots, with her hair tied in a ponytail, while William's in a laid back suit.