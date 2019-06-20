Kate Middleton and Prince William rush to greet George and Charlotte after their visit to Cumbria

20 June 2019, 14:05 | Updated: 20 June 2019, 14:57

William and Kate were spotted running across the lawn to be reunited with their children
William and Kate were spotted running across the lawn to be reunited with their children. Picture: Getty / Instagram
Emma Clarke

By Emma Clarke

Kate and Wills recently visited Cumbria, leaving kids George, Charlotte and Louis at home. Upon their return, the children were eagerly awaiting their parents' arrival.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge made an official visit to Cumbria, during which they learnt how to shear sheep and enjoyed a little afternoon tea together.

Waiting for them back at Kensington Palace were children Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and baby Louis, 1.

In a heartwarming clip, Kate Middleton and Prince William were seen pacing across the lawn in front of the palace, rushing to be reunited with their kids after a week apart.

View this post on Instagram

When one of the first videos of William and Kate arriving back at Kensington Palace after their day of engagements in Cumbria was posted, I noticed how fast they were walking an jokingly said, “They must be rushing back to the kids”...and it looks like I was right! In this video you can see what looks like all 3 Cambridge babies waiting for their Mum and Papa to return home from work! Near the end you can hear what I am 99.9% sure is Charlotte giggling and saying Mama! We only have about a year or less of videos like these as recently, new hedges were planted around the gates to block people from seeing the royals arriving and leaving (don’t know how well they’ll work)! - 🎥: @mind_foundry_ai - Remember to read my latest blog post by swiping up on my Instagram Story or Clicking The Link In My Bio! ———————————————- #britishroyalfamily #princewilliam #dukeofcambridge #duchessofcambridge #katemiddleton #princegeorge #princesscharlotte #princelouis

A post shared by The Cambridges (@teatimewiththecambridges) on

Eagle-eyed royal fans spotted the three children waiting beyond the gates of Kensington Palace, with their nanny. The footage itself is fairly blurry, but the children's excitement is audible in the clip.

The pair appear to be wearing casual attire - Kate is in jeans, a blazer and boots, with her hair tied in a ponytail, while William's in a laid back suit.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The UK weather forecast for next week is set to be a scorcher

UK weather: Heatwave set to scorch Britain next week as the mercury hits 31C

Weather

Pink Floyd's Dave Gilmour to sell guitars to support climate change campaign

Showbiz

Harry and Meghan leave The Royal Foundation to launch their own

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Eagle-eyed viewers have been wondering why the contestants are always draped in blankets

Here's why the Love Island stars are always wrapped in blankets - despite the warm Majorca weather

TV & Movies

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are one of Hollywood's most loved couples

When did Mila Kunis marry Ashton Kutcher, how old were they when they met on That 70s Show and how many kids do they have?

Celebrities

Charlie has gone on a rant at his ex Arabella

Former Love Island star Charlie Frederick slams ex Arabella Chi in furious Instagram rant

TV & Movies

The onesie can make the dogs match their owners when they lounge about the house

Dog onesies are now available on Amazon and they stop their hair from malting everywhere

Lifestyle

Love Island 2018 star Charlie Frederick used to date TWO members of this year's cast

Who is Charlie Frederick? Love Island 2018 star who used to date Lucie Donlan AND new girl Arabella

TV & Movies

Lacey Turner has a very unusual home

See inside EastEnders' Lacey Turner's trendy London home as she prepares to welcome first baby

TV & Movies