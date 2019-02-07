Royal fans have spotted a 'angry face' in Kate Middleton's £2k dress - can you see it?

Kate's dress has everybody talking! Picture: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a £2,100 Eponine dress and royal fans have spotted something peculiar about it.

When any royal ladies step out in public what they're wearing is always a huge topic of discussion for the press and royal fans.

The glamorous ladies of the British royal family always were something that turns heads but today it was fore more bizarre reasons as Kate Middleton headed out to an event.

Read more: Meghan Markle breaks major royal tradition by hiring doula for birth

Fans think the pockets and buttons on Kate's dress make it look like an angry face. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing a £2,100 knitted green dress from Eponine with pocket details paired with some classy black boots.

But fans cant help but think the chic ensemble looks like an angry face with one dubbing it "the world's angriest dress".

Royal fan Sairajasmin Davies made the hilarious observation on Twitter and said: "Someone wasn't happy to be brought out of the wardrobe this morning...".

Someone wasn’t happy to be brought out of the wardrobe this morning.. World’s angriest dress 😠 #DuchessofCambridge #pocketeyes pic.twitter.com/J5Ro71u5Fq — Sairajasmin Davies (@Sairajasmin) February 5, 2019

Others also joked that the fuzzy green material of her dress reminded them of Muppets character, Kermit the Frog.

Kate wore the unique dress during a visit to various London schools to mark Children's Mental Health Week, a cause that the Duchess champions a lot through her other charities including HeadsTogether.