Kate Middleton pays tribute to George, Charlotte and Louis with engraved necklace during royal engagement

Kate Middleton looked chic and professional for the royal engagement. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge held her children close to her as she was out on official royal duties this week.

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, announced this week a new project called the Five Big Questions, which she launched with a tour across the UK to different organisations focusing on promoting healthy childhoods.

During the tour, Kate – who is mum to Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, one – visited Ely and Careau Children’s Centre in Cardiff where she attended a baby sensory class.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge looked professional and chic in a black jumper, midi skirt and camel coat.

READ MORE: Prince William uses sign language to congratulate TV interpreter Alex Duguid as he's awarded MBE

Prince William's wife also added a sweet piece of jewellery as a tribute to her three children.

Prince William's wife added a sweet piece of jewellery as a tribute to her three children. Picture: PA

During the outing, Kate wore a gold Daniella Draper necklace, worth £1,070, engraved with her children's initials on it.

Fans of the royal loved the sweet detail, with one commenting: "Elegant outfit, looks lovely and the necklace is very apt for today's engagement."

The Duchess of Cambridge held her children close to her as she was out on official royal duties this week. Picture: Getty

It seems Kate has taken inspiration from sister-in-law Meghan Markle with this jewellery choice.

Last year, Meghan was spotted at Wimbledon wears a 'A' initial necklace in tribute to baby Archie.

The Duchess of Sussex has also previously worn a similar gold necklace with 'H' and 'M' on it, for Meghan and Harry.

It seems Kate has taken inspiration from sister-in-law Meghan Markle with this jewellery choice. Picture: PA

Kate has been out and about this week on a tour to launch 5 Big Questions.

Explaining the ideas and plans behind the new project, the website explains: "Through our 5 Big Questions, we are bringing together the thoughts of individuals, organisations and businesses so that we can build the healthiest generation in history by giving every child the best start in life.

"We want to hear from all adults living across the UK, if you are 16 or above and live in England, Wales, Scotland or Northern Ireland, whether you have children or not – there are no right or wrong answers, we want to hear what you think."

You can take the survey here.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle issue legal warning over new pictures of the Duchess of Sussex with baby Archie