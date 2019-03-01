'Broody' Duchess of Cambridge hints she's ready to plan baby number four

Kate Middleton and Prince William already have three children. Picture: Twitter/Kensington Palace

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton admitted to the public she was “broody” during a royal visit to Northern Ireland.

Kate Middelton and Prince William surprised royal fans this week as they took off on a unexpected royal tour of Northern Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited Ballymena in Northern Ireland on Thursday, enjoying a walk about where they met members of the public.

Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law has sparked rumours she is planning to have baby number four with William after engaging in conversation about children with one member of the public.

Kate Middleton admitted she is "broody" during a royal visit to Northern Ireland. Picture: PA

During the walkabout, the Duchess – who is already mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – met a five-month-old called James.

Talking to James’ father, Kate said: “He's gorgeous. It makes me feel broody.”

When James’ father, Alan, asked Kate if there would be a possible baby number four, Kate laughed and said: “I think William might be slightly worried."

Former royal butler Paul Burrell has previous said he believed William would have four children.

Kate Middleton and Prince William already have Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Picture: PA

“I bet William will have four,” he has previously said.

“Both William and Harry wanted more brothers and sisters when they were young but it wasn’t to be.”

