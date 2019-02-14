Kate Middleton: The Duchess of Cambridge is compared to a Disney Princess as she wears pink Gucci evening dress to V&A gala

14 February 2019, 11:47

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a Disney Princess inspired dress
Kate Middleton looked stunning in a Disney Princess inspired dress. Picture: Disney/PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, looked sensational as she attended a gala dinner at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Kate Middleton looked every inch a Princess as she arrived at the V&A for a the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner.

The gala was organised to help raise money for mental health initiatives in schools, a charity close to the Duchess of Cambridge’s heart.

For the occasion, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law wore a stunning pink gown, complete with a flowing skirt and a velvet ribbon around the waist.

Kate Middleton wore a pink Gucci dress
Kate Middleton wore a pink Gucci dress. Picture: PA
Kate Middleton was compared to Sleeping Beauty in the stunning pink gown
Kate Middleton was compared to Sleeping Beauty in the stunning pink gown. Picture: PA

READ MORE: Meghan Markle takes fashion tips from Kate Middleton as she recyles ensemble

READ MORE: Read Meghan Markle's emotional letter to dad Thomas Markle

Kate Middleton wore her hair in a curl, with half pinned up
Kate Middleton wore her hair in a curl, with half pinned up. Picture: PA

In the ensemble, fans were quick to compare the Duchess to a famous Disney Princess – Princess Aroura.

Also known as Sleeping Beauty, royal fans compared the pink dress to one worn by the Disney character in the 1959 film.

One fan commented on the outfit: “I LOVE THIS DRESS! She looks like a Disney Princess. And the maroon velvet belt and clutch are so on trend.”

Another added: “She looks like a Disney princess...Aurora is shaking!”

Kate Middleton addressed the attendants at the gala
Kate Middleton addressed the attendants at the gala. Picture: PA

Kate’s dress was confirmed to have been designed by Gucci.

Prince William’s wife finished off the look by pinning half of her curled hair up and accessorising with pink diamond drop earrings.

Kate finished the look off perfectly with a clutch bag matching her velvet waist ribbon.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Third suspect in Salisbury poisoning 'identified as Russian intelligence officer'

UK & World

Missing Libby Squire: Replica clothing images released as search continues for student

UK & World

Father of IS bride Amira Abase says girls should be allowed to return to Britain

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News