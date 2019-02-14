Kate Middleton: The Duchess of Cambridge is compared to a Disney Princess as she wears pink Gucci evening dress to V&A gala

Kate Middleton looked stunning in a Disney Princess inspired dress. Picture: Disney/PA

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, looked sensational as she attended a gala dinner at the Victoria and Albert Museum.

Kate Middleton looked every inch a Princess as she arrived at the V&A for a the 100 Women in Finance gala dinner.

The gala was organised to help raise money for mental health initiatives in schools, a charity close to the Duchess of Cambridge’s heart.

For the occasion, Meghan Markle’s sister-in-law wore a stunning pink gown, complete with a flowing skirt and a velvet ribbon around the waist.

Kate Middleton wore a pink Gucci dress. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton was compared to Sleeping Beauty in the stunning pink gown. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton wore her hair in a curl, with half pinned up. Picture: PA

In the ensemble, fans were quick to compare the Duchess to a famous Disney Princess – Princess Aroura.

Also known as Sleeping Beauty, royal fans compared the pink dress to one worn by the Disney character in the 1959 film.

One fan commented on the outfit: “I LOVE THIS DRESS! She looks like a Disney Princess. And the maroon velvet belt and clutch are so on trend.”

Another added: “She looks like a Disney princess...Aurora is shaking!”

Kate Middleton addressed the attendants at the gala. Picture: PA

Kate’s dress was confirmed to have been designed by Gucci.

Prince William’s wife finished off the look by pinning half of her curled hair up and accessorising with pink diamond drop earrings.

Kate finished the look off perfectly with a clutch bag matching her velvet waist ribbon.