Kate Middleton news today: The Duchess of Cambridge dresses in smart tweed suit for The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference

Kate Middleton attended The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, was every inch a Duchess as she arrived at The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference.

Kate Middleton stepped out in London to attend The Royal Foundation's Mental Health in Education conference this week.

The Duchess of Cambridge beamed as she arrived at the conference, dressed in a smart and stylish ensemble.

Meghan Markle's sister-in-law opted for a white and black tweed skirt and jacket combination for the occasion.

The Duchess of Cambridge beamed as she arrived. Picture: PA

Kate Middleton was greeted before entering the conference. Picture: PA

Prince William's wife teamed the look with a pair of black court heels, a suede clutch bag and tights.

Kate finished the look off with a pair of diamond drop earrings.

Kate’s suit is believed to be a custom made co-ord by Chanel.

Kate Middleton finished the ensemble off with a Mulberry clutch bag. Picture: PA

Kate’s black heels are her favourite Tod’s heels, complete with a sensible grip pad on the sole.

The Duchess’ clutch back is by Mulberry and her earrings are by Kiki McDonough.