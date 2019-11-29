Kate Middleton participated in top secret work experience at a maternity ward this week

The Duchess of Cambridge has always been passionate about helping children. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly spent two days at a London hospital learning about early child care.

Kate Middleton, although one of the most famous women in the UK, attended two days of top secret work experience at Kingston Hospital Maternity Unit in London.

On Tuesday and Wednesday this week, the Duchess of Cambridge reportedly took time in different parts of the hospital’s maternity unit to learn more about early child care, and how it affects us in later life.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton forced to cancel royal appearance with Prince William last minute 'due to the children'

This is part of Kate’s Early Years Project, an initiative that looks into how experiences between birth and five years old affect us in later life.

The Duchess of Cambridge managed to keep the work experience private during the week. Picture: PA

The palace did not officially announce the engagement, however, a source told HELLO!: “Kate divided her time on the unit, visiting the antenatal, postnatal and labour wards... [and] even went out on a community midwife visit."

Kate, who is mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, has always had a warm way with children, and has focused a lot of her royal work on helping children in the UK and across the world.

Prince William’s wife is the Royal Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), taking on the role in 2012, a year after she married the Duke of Cambridge.

Prince William’s wife is the Royal Patron of East Anglia's Children's Hospices. Picture: PA

Earlier this year, the Duchess, 37, opened EACH’s new centre, The Nook, in Norfolk.

This came after a £10 million appeal the Duchess launched in 2014.

Earlier this year, the Duchess, 37, opened EACH’s new centre, The Nook, in Norfolk. Picture: PA

While we do not know a lot about Kate’s time in the hospital, the Duchess released a statement about her Early Years Project previously.

It read: “We all know how important childhood is; and how the early years shape us for life.

“We also know how negative the downstream impact can be, if problems emerging at the youngest age are overlooked, or ignored.

“It is therefore vital that we nurture children through this critical, early period.”

READ NEXT: The Queen and Prince Charles called Prince Andrew to Buckingham Palace to ‘sack him’