The Queen and Prince Charles called Prince Andrew to Buckingham Palace to ‘sack him’

The Queen reportedly 'sacked' Prince Andrew from royal duties. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Following Prince Andrew’s statement regarding stepping down from royal duties, it has been reported that the Queen actually ‘sacked him’.

This week Prince Andrew released a statement announcing he was stepping down from royal duties for the forseeable future.

The announcement came after his car-crash interview at the weekend regarding his former association with sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

In the statement, the Prince wrote: “I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties”, however, the Daily Mail have now reported that the Queen “sacked” her son.

Prince Andrew will step down from royal duties for the foreseeable future. Picture: PA

According to the publication, the Queen took “decisive action” in order to “contain the fall-out” from the Duke’s interview.

Andrew’s brother, Prince Charles, is also said to have stepped in to help the Queen strip the father-of-two of his royal duties.

A royal insider told the publication: “When the Queen and the Prince of Wales stand firm together they are a pretty formidable combination in terms of getting things done.”

The Queen is said to have allowed Prince Andrew to write his own statement. Picture: PA

While the Queen reportedly told Prince Andrew to step down, she is said to have allowed him to write his own statement.

Princess Eugiene and Princes Beatrice’s father will reportedly now lose £249,000 of his annual income from the Sovereign Grant.

A friend of Prince Andrews has said that he is “devastated” by the Queen’s decision.

Talking to The Sun, the source said: “The Queen summoned the Duke to Buckingham Palace to tell him her decision.

“It was a devastating moment for both of them. His reputation is in tatters. It is unlikely he will ever perform royal duties again. He is disgraced.”

Prince Charles is said to have been involved in the decision. Picture: Getty

Prince Andrew’s interview with Newsnight – which he reportedly told the Queen was a success – was branded a ‘car-crash’ by the public, royal experts and the press.

People mainly took issue with Andrew’s lack of regret over his friendship with Jeffery, as well as his failings to show empathy for Jeffery’s victims.

The Queen summoned Prince Andrew to the Palace. Picture: Getty

Prince’s Andrew’s full statement is as follows:

“It has become clear to me over the last few day that the circumstances relating to m former association with Jeffery Epstein has become a major disruption to my family’s work and the valuable work going on in the many organisations and charities that I am proud to support.

“Therefore, I have asked Her Majesty if I may step back from public duties for the foreseeable future, and she has give her permission.

“I continue to unequivocally regret my ill-judged association with Jeffery Epstein. His suicide has left many unanswered questions, particularly for his victims, and I deeply sympathise with everyone who has been affected and wants some form of closure. I can only hope that, with time, they will be able to rebuild their lives.

“Of course, I am willing to help any appropriate law enforcement agency with their investigation, if required.”