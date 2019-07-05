Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may be forced to reveal Archie’s godparents

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may not have a choice but to reveal Archie's godparents. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry divided the public this week after announcing they would not be sharing the details of baby Archie’s godparents.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, christened this weekend in a private ceremony at Windsor Castle.

In a statement released by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, they explained that instead of allowing photographers outside the venue, they will be releasing their own professional pictures later in the day.

The couple also revealed the godparents’ identities would not be revealed.

They said: “The godparents, in keeping with their wishes, will remain private.”

Meghan and Harry have made the christening private. Picture: PA

While this decision raised many eyebrows, the decision may not be up to Meghan and Harry or the godparents after all.

According to the Sun, there is a rule from the Church of England that states details of a christening are a matter of public record and have to be published.

This includes the details about the chosen godparents.

In England, the details from a baby’s christening can be viewed by anyone, for a fee of £30.

As the Head of the Church of England, the Queen can step in. Picture: Getty

Of course, the Queen has the chance to change these rules, being the Head of the Church of England.

It is unknown whether the monarch will use her position to keep the details of the godparents private.

The circumstances are similar to the birth of baby Archie Harrison.

While Meghan and Harry were keen to ensure details of Archie’s birth were kept as private as possible, the birth certificate – which is a public document – later revealed more details.