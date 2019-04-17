What items of Princess Diana’s jewellery has Meghan worn before?

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

The Duchess of Sussex pays homage to Princess Diana by wearing her much-loved jewellery collection – these are the pieces her late mother-in-law passed on

Princess Diana famously amassed a valuable collection of jewellery during her marriage to Prince Charles.

After her death, a “letter of wishes" written by the Princess reportedly said: "I would like you to allocate all my jewellery to the share to be held by my sons, so that their wives may, in due course, have it or use it. I leave the exact division of the jewellery to your discretion."

Now that Harry has married Meghan, the iconic pieces have made their way back into the public sphere as the Duchess of Sussex accessories her outfits with her late mother-in-law’s earrings, rings, bracelets and cuffs.

Here, we take a look at the royal jewellery she's worn from Diana's prestigious collection.

Diana's diamonds on Meghan's engagement ring

Princess Diana’s diamonds feature on the Duchess of Sussex’s engagement ring. The large centre stone from Botswana is framed by two smaller stones, which belong to her late mother-in-law. Prince Harry said: “The little diamonds either side are from my mother’s jewellery collection to make sure that she’s with us on this on this crazy journey together.”

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Edinburgh. Picture: Getty

Diana’s dazzling aquamarine ring

Following their wedding at Windsor Castle, Meghan stepped out in a second wedding outfit, a Stella McCartney gown, which was accessorised with a large aquamarine ring that belonged to Princess Diana.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle. Picture: Getty

Diana’s studded gold cuff

This iconic gold bracelet was worn by Princess Diana many times, often during the day and occasionally at parties and galas. Featuring two cabochon stones, the chic cuff was handed down to Harry, then Meghan, who has taken it on numerous outings including a trip to Sydney, Australia, and the Royal Albert Hall.

The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 1. Picture: Getty

Diana's diamond butterfly earrings

The late Princess Diana passed her delicate butterfly studs down to her sons, too. The earrings, which are set with diamonds and deep blue sapphires, made an appearance during Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal tour of Australia last year.

Diana’s delicate diamond bracelet

Meghan has decorated outfits with her late mother-in-law’s diamond bracelet on a number of occasions, including a State Dinner hosted by the President of Fiji and a dinner in Tonga during the official 16-day Autumn tour in which the couple visited cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.