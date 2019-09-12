Meghan Markle's Smart Works collection revealed in full, from M&S dress to John Lewis bag

Meghan Markle's Smart Works collection is now out. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle’s Smart Works collection has officially dropped, and you can now shop the entire range.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been working with charity Smart Works to launch a capsule clothing range to help women feel confident and smart for job interviews.

Each time a piece of the collection is purchased, the same piece will be donated to the Smart Works team, where women can go to be styled for job interviews.

Speaking of the collection, Meghan said: “Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition.

“In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”

Find the full collection below, with prices and where you can buy them:

The Smart Set Suit

What? A jacket and trousers set

From? Jigsaw

Price? £199 for the jacket, £120 for the trousers

SHOP IT HERE

The Smart Set Suit. Picture: Jigsaw

The Smart Set Dress

What? Simple and stylish work dress in a range of colours

From? Marks & Spencer

Price? £19.50

SHOP IT HERE

The Smart Set Dress. Picture: Marks and Spencer

The Smart Set Shirt

What? A staple piece for any wardrobe, a crisp white shirt

From? Misha Nonoo

Price? £125

SHOP IT HERE

The Smart Set Shirt. Picture: Misha Nonoo

The Smart Set Bag

What? Smart and simple handbag in black and brown

From? John Lewis

Price? £109

SHOP IT HERE