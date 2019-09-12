Meghan Markle's Smart Works collection revealed in full, from M&S dress to John Lewis bag

12 September 2019, 14:34

Meghan Markle's Smart Works collection is now out
Meghan Markle's Smart Works collection is now out. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle’s Smart Works collection has officially dropped, and you can now shop the entire range.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has been working with charity Smart Works to launch a capsule clothing range to help women feel confident and smart for job interviews.

Each time a piece of the collection is purchased, the same piece will be donated to the Smart Works team, where women can go to be styled for job interviews.

Speaking of the collection, Meghan said: “Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition.

“In convening several companies rather than one, we’ve demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of.”

Find the full collection below, with prices and where you can buy them:

Last month, The Duchess of Sussex surprised Smart Works clients during the capsule collection shoot in west London...Today, The Duchess, alongside @SmartWorksCharity - in partnership with @InsideJigsaw, @JohnLewisandPartners, @MarksandSpencer and @MishaNonoo - are incredibly proud to reveal to everyone, #TheSmartSet - a five piece capsule collection that will equip the Smart Works clients with the classic wardrobe pieces to help them feel confident as they mobilise back into the work space. • "Since moving to the UK, it has been deeply important to me to meet with communities and organisations on the ground doing meaningful work and to try to do whatever I can to help them amplify their impact. It was just last September that we launched the 'Together' cookbook with the women of the Hubb Kitchen in Grenfell. Today, a year later, I am excited to celebrate the launch of another initiative of women supporting women, and communities working together for the greater good. Thank you to the four brands who came together in supporting Smart Works on this special project - placing purpose over profit and community over competition. In convening several companies rather than one, we've demonstrated how we can work collectively to empower each other - another layer to this communal success story, that I am so proud to be a part of" - The Duchess of Sussex The collection – which features a shirt, trousers, blazer, dress and tote bag – will be on sale for two weeks starting today, with the objective of selling enough units to give Smart Works the essentials they need to help dress clients for the coming year! For every item bought during the sale of the collection, one will be donated to Smart Works, this 1:1 model allows customers to directly support the Smart Works women by playing a part in their success story - how they look and more importantly, how they feel.

The Smart Set Suit

What? A jacket and trousers set

From? Jigsaw

Price? £199 for the jacket, £120 for the trousers

SHOP IT HERE

The Smart Set Suit
The Smart Set Suit. Picture: Jigsaw

The Smart Set Dress

What? Simple and stylish work dress in a range of colours

From? Marks & Spencer

Price? £19.50

SHOP IT HERE

The Smart Set Dress
The Smart Set Dress. Picture: Marks and Spencer

The Smart Set Shirt

What? A staple piece for any wardrobe, a crisp white shirt

From? Misha Nonoo

Price? £125

SHOP IT HERE

The Smart Set Shirt
The Smart Set Shirt. Picture: Misha Nonoo

The Smart Set Bag

What? Smart and simple handbag in black and brown

From? John Lewis

Price? £109

SHOP IT HERE

The Smart Set Bag
The Smart Set Bag. Picture: John Lewis

