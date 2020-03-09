Meghan Markle Emilia Wickstead dress and bag: Duchess of Sussex's final royal appointment look revealed

Meghan Markle dress: Where is the Duchess of Sussex's look from? Picture: PA

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan colour co-ordinate for the annual Commonwealth Service as Meghan takes designer inspiration from Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle has made her final appearance as a senior royal alongside Prince Harry today and she’s worn a beautiful emerald green dress to mark the occasion.

The Duchess of Sussex, who colour co-ordinated with her husband the Duke of Sussex, was full of confidence in the designer number, which is also a favourite of Kate Middleton’s.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive standing ovation at one of last royal engagements

So who designed Meghan Markle’s dress for her final appearance before stepping down from being a senior royal? And where is Meghan’s hat from? Here’s everything you need to know about Meghan’s look including where her bag is from:

Meghan Markle's dress featured an unusual cape detail. Picture: PA

Where is Meghan Markle’s dress from?

Keen to make a long-lasting impression on onlookers, Meghan’s calf-length dress is an emerald green Emilia Wickstead ensemble - a designer Kate often likes to wear too.

Not only did the dress compliment all of Meghan’s best features, the unusual cape detail also set it apart from any other dress.

Archie Harrison’s mum wore nude heels from Aquazzura to compete the Commonwealth look.

Prince Harry matched wife Meghan Markle with emerald green lining in his suit. Picture: PA

Where is Meghan Markle’s hat from?

Matching her dress perfectly, Meghan’s hat was from William Chambers which featured feathers and net for some texture detail.

Where is Meghan Markle’s bag from?

No outfit is complete without a cute clutch and Meghan choice of hand bag was the perfect option.

The bag is from Gabriella Hearst.