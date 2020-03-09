Meghan Markle Emilia Wickstead dress and bag: Duchess of Sussex's final royal appointment look revealed

9 March 2020, 15:26 | Updated: 9 March 2020, 15:28

Meghan Markle dress: Where is the Duchess of Sussex's look from?
Meghan Markle dress: Where is the Duchess of Sussex's look from? Picture: PA

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan colour co-ordinate for the annual Commonwealth Service as Meghan takes designer inspiration from Kate Middleton.

Meghan Markle has made her final appearance as a senior royal alongside Prince Harry today and she’s worn a beautiful emerald green dress to mark the occasion.

The Duchess of Sussex, who colour co-ordinated with her husband the Duke of Sussex, was full of confidence in the designer number, which is also a favourite of Kate Middleton’s.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive standing ovation at one of last royal engagements

So who designed Meghan Markle’s dress for her final appearance before stepping down from being a senior royal? And where is Meghan’s hat from? Here’s everything you need to know about Meghan’s look including where her bag is from:

Meghan Markle's dress featured an unusual cape detail
Meghan Markle's dress featured an unusual cape detail. Picture: PA

Where is Meghan Markle’s dress from?

Keen to make a long-lasting impression on onlookers, Meghan’s calf-length dress is an emerald green Emilia Wickstead ensemble - a designer Kate often likes to wear too.

Not only did the dress compliment all of Meghan’s best features, the unusual cape detail also set it apart from any other dress.

Archie Harrison’s mum wore nude heels from Aquazzura to compete the Commonwealth look.

Prince Harry matched wife Meghan Markle with emerald green lining in his suit
Prince Harry matched wife Meghan Markle with emerald green lining in his suit. Picture: PA

Where is Meghan Markle’s hat from?

Matching her dress perfectly, Meghan’s hat was from William Chambers which featured feathers and net for some texture detail.

Where is Meghan Markle’s bag from?

No outfit is complete without a cute clutch and Meghan choice of hand bag was the perfect option.

The bag is from Gabriella Hearst.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Coronavirus: Whole of Italy put on lockdown as public told to 'stay at home'

UK & World

Santander raids Nationwide in search for next UK chief

UK & World

Prince Andrew: Epstein investigators 'considering options' as duke 'shuts door' on co-operation

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Joanne Froggartt plays Laura in Liar

Who is Laura in Liar? Joanne Froggatt soap career, age and where she’s form revealed

TV & Movies

Everything you need to know about Liar actress Amy Nuttall

Liar series 2 cast: Who is Winnie Peterson actress Amy Nuttall and who did she play in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Here's how to sign up for Race Across The World

How do you sign up to be on Race Across the World?

TV & Movies

The popular BBC show is back for a second series

Who narrates BBC's Race Across The World?

TV & Movies

The new BBC show has everyone hooked on what the competitors get up

Race Across The World teams and contestants: Meet 2020’s competitors

TV & Movies

Liar is back for another series

Liar season 2: How many episodes are there and when does it end?

TV & Movies