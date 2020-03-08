Meghan Markle and Prince Harry receive standing ovation at one of last royal engagements

The couple undertook one of their last ever official royal engagements. Picture: Getty

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex were greeted with applause as they attended the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were greeted with a standing ovation last night as they arrived for one of their final royal engagements before stepping down as senior royals.

The Duchess and Duke of Sussex were in high spirits as they waved to cheering concert-goers ahead of the Mountbatten Festival of Music, which raises money for the Royal Marines.

The married couple, who are due to abdicate their official titles on the 31st March this year, took their seats at the Royal Albert Hall to listen to military musicians of the Massed Bands of Her Majesty's Royal Marines.

Dressed in full uniform, Prince Harry was decorated with medals from his two tours of Afghanistan, while his wife wowed in a caped red Safiyaa dress worth £1,295.

Prince Harry is set to step down as Captain General of the Royal Marines. Picture: Getty

The concert is thought to mark Harry's last ever event as Captain General of the Royal Marines, meaning it is unlikely he will wear his "mess dress" again.

However, retired service personnel can wear their own medals at official engagements, such as weddings and christenings, so he is expected to continue this British tradition.

Harry and Meghan were in good spirits as they beamed at cheering crowds. Picture: Getty

During crisis talks with the Queen and other members of the Royal Family when he and Meghan negotiated new roles for themselves, the father-of-one agreed to give up all of his honorary military appointments.

Prince Harry also held the following military titles of Honorary Air Force Commandant of the Royal Air Force Base Honington and honorary Commodore-in-Chief of The Royal Navy’s Small Ships and Diving Operations.

The Sussexes have not long been back in the UK after spending almost two months back in Canada as they prepare for a new chapter of family life.

The duo, along with their son Archie Harrison, will be splitting their time between the UK and North America.

Their final event as senior royals will be held on Monday 9th March.

The couple will attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey alongside Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen, among other members of the Royal Family.