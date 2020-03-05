Meghan and Harry step out in London for joint royal engagement before stepping down as senior royals

5 March 2020, 21:59

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles in London on Thursday night
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles in London on Thursday night. Picture: PA/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked in high spirits as they arrived at the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry arrived arm-in-arm at the Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House in London on Thursday night.

This is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's first joint engagement together since it was confirmed they will be stepping down as senior royals and splitting their time between North America and the UK.

Harry has been in the UK for around a week now for a number of final engagements, while it has been reported Meghan returned from Canada to the UK on Wednesday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked happier than ever as they stepped out in London
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry looked happier than ever as they stepped out in London. Picture: Getty
The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible in a blue Victoria Beckham gown
The Duchess of Sussex looked incredible in a blue Victoria Beckham gown. Picture: PA
This is the first time Meghan Markle has stepped out in public since she and Harry announced they would be stepping down as senior royals
This is the first time Meghan Markle has stepped out in public since she and Harry announced they would be stepping down as senior royals. Picture: Getty

From now until March 31, the couple will attend a number of final engagements before they officially start their new life.

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex looked incredible in a Victoria Beckham aqua blue dress, teamed with a navy clutch bag and matching stiletto heels.

Meghan Markle is back in the UK for her final royal engagements
Meghan Markle is back in the UK for her final royal engagements. Picture: PA

Meghan wore her hair back in a low ponytail for the awards, rocking a smokey-eye look and red lip.

The couple looked happier than ever, despite the turbulent start to the year, looking deep into each other's eyes and often showing public displays of affection.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their usual PDA during the event
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry showed their usual PDA during the event. Picture: Getty

The couple will attend a number of events now they have been reunited, the next being a visit to the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall on March 7.

Their last event as senior members of the royal family will be on March 9, when they will attend the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey with other members of the royal family including Kate Middleton, Prince William and the Queen.

