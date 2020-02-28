Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £20million security bill snubbed by Canada

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's security bill will not be paid by the Canadian government. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Canadian government will no longer fund Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security bill, but who will?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security bill, reported to cost up to £20million, will no longer be funded by Canada, the federal government have confirmed.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) have been providing assistance to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex since they arrived in Canada in November last year, when they vacated for their Christmas break.

Canada's federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair said in a statement: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex choosing to re-locate to Canada on a part-time basis presented our government with a unique and unprecedented set of circumstances.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's security bill has been reported to cost up to £20 million. Picture: Getty

"The RCMP has been engaged with officials in the UK from the very beginning regarding security considerations.

"As the Duke and Duchess are currently recognised as Internationally Protected Persons, Canada has an obligation to provide security assistance on an as needed basis."

They added: "The assistance will cease in the coming weeks, in keeping with their change in status".

Prince Harry is already back in the UK for a number off royal engagements. Picture: PA

These changes will be made when Meghan and Harry officially step down as senior royals on March 31.

But who will now be footing the bill?

The couple have previously hinted that the costs will come from UK taxpayers.

The couple have previously said: "It is agreed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will continue to require effective ­security to protect them and their son.

"This is based on the Duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the Royal Family, his ­military service, the Duchess’s own independent profile, and the shared threat and risk level documented specifically over the last few years.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially step down from royal duties on March 31. Picture: Getty

Harry is currently back in the UK for his final royal engagements before the changes come into place, with Meghan expected to arrive soon after him.

The couple will attend a number of engagements in the UK, some with other members of the royal family, before their office at Buckingham Palace shuts for good.

