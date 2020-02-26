Prince Harry starts his series of final royal engagements as he attends Travalyst summit in Edinburgh

26 February 2020, 11:16

Prince Harry looked in good spirits as he arrived at the summit in Scotland
Prince Harry looked in good spirits as he arrived at the summit in Scotland. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will officially step down as senior royals in a matter of weeks, but for now they have final royal engagements to carry out.

Prince Harry, 35, looked in high spirits as he arrived at the Travalyst summit in Edinburgh on Wednesday.

The Duke of Sussex arrived back in the UK the day before, ready for a number of royal engagements to mark the end of his and his wife's roles as senior members of the royal family.

The Travalyst working summit bought together important brands in the travel industry including Booking.com, Sky Scanner and Trip Advisor.

Travalyst is Meghan Markle's husband's sustainable travel initiative to help give consumers more eco-conscious travel options.

Prince Harry chatted to delegates and representatives from across the tourism industry
Prince Harry chatted to delegates and representatives from across the tourism industry. Picture: PA

Dressed in a shirt, chinos and smart jacket, Prince William's brother looked positive and happy to be interacting with delegates and representatives from across the tourism industry.

This outing marks the first of several engagements Harry and Meghan Markle will carry out before they step down from royal duties officially on March 31.

This is one of the final royal engagements for Prince Harry before he and Meghan Markle step down from royal duties
This is one of the final royal engagements for Prince Harry before he and Meghan Markle step down from royal duties. Picture: PA
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially step down from royal duties on March 31
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially step down from royal duties on March 31. Picture: PA

Prince Harry will also step out on February 28, where he will join Bon Jovi for a recording session of his song Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

On March 6, Harry will then join Lewis Hamilton to open the Silverstone UK Experience.

The Travalyst working summit bought together important brands in the travel industry including Booking.com, Sky Scanner and Trip Advisor
The Travalyst working summit bought together important brands in the travel industry including Booking.com, Sky Scanner and Trip Advisor. Picture: PA

A day after, both Meghan and Harry will be attending the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

On March 8, the Duchess of Sussex will step out on her own to mark International Women's Day, details of which are yet to be confirmed.

Their final engagement will be on March 9, when they'll be joined by the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

