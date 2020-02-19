Queen ‘stops Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from using Sussex Royal brand’

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry won't be able to use 'Sussex brand'. Picture: PA Images

Reports suggest Queen is going to ban Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from using ‘Sussex Royal’.

Following their announcement they would be stepping down as senior royals, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been told they won’t be allowed to use the ‘Sussex Royal’ label.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have spent thousands building a website based on the title.

As well as using the brand for their Instagram page, Meghan and Harry have also registered the trademark on a number of items including clothing, stationery and books.

However, the Queen has reportedly put the breaks on their plan, telling them they can no longer use the term ‘royal’.

Meghan and Harry will reportedly have to rebrand. Picture: PA Images

According to DailyMail, talks are still ongoing as to what will happen with the title, with a source telling the publication: “As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are stepping back as senior members of the royal family and will work towards financial independence, use of the word “royal”, in this context, needed to be reviewed.

Read More: Kate Middleton admits she 'really liked' labour after turning to 'powerful' hypnobirthing

“As part of the process to transition the Duke and Duchess of Sussex into their new chapter, planning has been well underway around the launch of their new non profit organisation.”

This means the couple may now have to come up with a totally new brand.

Read More: Kate Middleton admits it was 'terrifying' stepping out onto the Lindo Wing stairs with newborn baby Prince George

Meghan and Harry are living in Canada with baby Archie as part of their new life away from the royal family.

Last month, Buckingham Palace announced in a statement that the pair would no longer use their HRH titles which will begin from Spring.

The statement read: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are grateful to Her Majesty and the Royal Family for their ongoing support as they embark on the next chapter of their lives.

"As agreed in this new arrangement, they understand that they are required to step back from Royal duties, including official military appointments. They will no longer receive public funds for Royal duties.

"With The Queen’s blessing, the Sussexes will continue to maintain their private patronages and associations. While they can no longer formally represent The Queen, the Sussexes have made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty.

"The Sussexes will not use their HRH titles as they are no longer working members of the Royal Family.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home.”