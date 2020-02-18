Kate Middleton admits she 'really liked' labour after turning to 'powerful' hypnobirthing

Kate Middleton opened up about turning to hypnobirthing to help with labour. Picture: PA/Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about how hypnobirthing made her realise she could 'take control during labour'.

Kate Middleton appeared on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast last week, where she candidly spoke about pregnancy, labour and becoming a mother.

The Duchess of Cambridge, 38, is mum to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, and has since been dedicating a lot of her time towards improving early childcare across the UK.

During her conversation with Giovanna, Prince William's wife revealed she turned to hypnobirthing to help ease the pain of labour.

The Duchess of Cambridge said hypnobirthing is something she "did for herself". Picture: PA

Kate admitted that due to hypnobirhting she "really quite liked labour", especially after dealing with severe morning sickness hyperemesis gravidarum during all three pregnancies.

Kate explained: "I realised the power of the mind over the body because I really had to try everything and everything to help me through it."

Meghan Markle's sister-in-law added that it was something she wanted to do for herself, and joked that William wasn't "there chanting sweet-nothings at me".

"I saw the power of it, the deep breathing and the meditation that they teach you in hypnobirthing, when I was really sick, and I realised that this was something I could take control of during labour, yes, it was very powerful", the Duchess said.

She added: "It was hugely powerful and because it had been so bad during pregnancy, I actually really quite liked labour! Because actually it was an event that I knew there was going to be an ending to."

The Duchess of Cambridge opened up about being a parent on the podcast with Giovanna Fletcher. Picture: Getty

Hypnobirthing is a birth education programme that teaches mothers-to-be techniques such as breathing techniques, hypnosis and relaxation to make for a better birth.

During the podcast, Kate also admitted that she found stepping out with newborn George onto the stairs of the Lindo Wing "slightly terrifying".

Kate Middleton said she discovered the power of the mind. Picture: PA

Speaking about it, she told Giovanna: "Everyone had been so supportive, and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about.

"And, you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.

"But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

