Prince Harry 'in talks with global banking giant' as he and Meghan Markle are tipped to make £1billion

Picture: Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to make millions following their exit from the royal family.

Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle are currently laying low in Canada following the new they are stepping back from all royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may be keeping to themselves for the time being, but reports suggest they're making some money moves.

According to the Mirror, Prince William's younger brother has been in talks with banking giant Goldman Sachs.

Picture: Getty

The reports claim contact was made back in November, when the Sussexes were in Canada for their long Christmas break.

These reports come after Meghan and Harry appeared at an event sponsored by JP Morgan in Miami last week.

Experts have since said they believe the royal couple were paid anything up to £775,000 for attending the event.

Picture: PA

Now that Meghan and Harry are staring to become "financially independent", it's been speculated what the pair's next move will be to provide an income.

A PR expert have suggested the couple could make £1billion through corporate deals and brand ambassador roles, but whether that's what they choose to do, we will have to wait and see.

Picture: Getty

With The Queen's announcement regarding Meghan and Harry's futures in the royal family, that was released in January, she explained that the couple will be splitting their time between North America and the UK.

While in the UK, Frogmore Cottage will continue to be their residence, however, the couple have said they will be repaying the money put into renovating the property.

