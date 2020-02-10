Prince Harry and Meghan Markle turned down an invite to Oscars, source reveals

10 February 2020, 16:39

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have attended this year's Oscars
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could have attended this year's Oscars. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined an invitation to present a very special award at the 2020 Oscars this weekend.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, have been laying low in Canada since they announced they were stepping down from all royal duties.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending time with their son, Archie, and appear to be waiting for the storm to settle until they reemerge.

Prince William's younger brother and his wife were even given the chance to attend the Oscars this weekend, but turned it down.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been laying low in Canada
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been laying low in Canada. Picture: PA

According to Hello!, the royal couple were asked to present the award for Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards, but declined the invitation.

A source told the publication Meghan and Harry were "honoured" by the request, but "declined the invitation".

It's fair to guess that maybe the couple thought it a little early to return to the spotlight after such a dramatic start to the year – we can only daydream about the stunning gown Meghan would have worn.

In January, the couple revealed in a statement they would be stepping down as 'senior royals' and working on becoming 'financially independent'.

Following the shocking news, the Queen called for a meeting at Sandringham where Harry met with Prince Charles, Prince William and the Queen.

Following the meeting, the Queen revealed that while she was saddened by Meghan and Harry's decision, she supported them.

The couple have been spending time with son, Archie, in Canada
The couple have been spending time with son, Archie, in Canada. Picture: PA

Her Majesty revealed that the couple would be stepping down from all royal duties, and would not be using their royal titles in other work.

The couple were confirmed to be splitting their time between Frogmore Cottage and North America, where the Duchess has many friends and family.

