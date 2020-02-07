Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi announce wedding date, as it's confirmed Prince Andrew will walk daughter down the aisle

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's wedding date confirmation comes only five months after the couple got engaged during a trip to Italy. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will wed later this year at The Chapel Royal.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have announce they will get married on Friday 29th May 2020.

This announcement comes only five months after the couple got engaged during a trip to Italy.

In a statement released by the palace, they revealed the Queen has given permission for Beatrice and Edo to wed at The Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will marry in May this year. Picture: Getty

The wedding will then be followed by a private reception which will be held in the gardens of Buckingham Palace.

The full statement reads: "The wedding of HRH Princess Beatrice of York and Mr. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on Friday 29th May 2020. The couple became engaged in Italy in September 2019.

"Her Majesty The Queen has kindly given permission for the ceremony to take place at The Chapel Royal, St James's Palace.

"The ceremony will be followed by a private reception, given by The Queen, in the gardens of Buckingham Palace."

It has also been confirmed that Prince Andrew, Beatrice's father, will walk his daughter down the aisle.

Unlike sister Eugenie's wedding, this royal wedding is said to not be being televised live or at any point.

Prince Andrew will walk Princess Beatrice down the aisle. Picture: PA

The engagement announcement was made in September last year, with Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie sharing a collection of pictures of the happy couple.

Captioning the images, Eugenie wrote: "Beabea - wow! I'm so happy for you my dearest big sissy and dear Edo.

“It's been a long time coming and you two are meant to be.”

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will wed later this year at The Chapel Royal. Picture: Instagram/Princess Eugenie

The Princess added a comment from the couple, writing: “We are extremely happy to be able to share the news of our recent engagement.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to actually be married.

“We share so many similar interests and values and we know that this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

