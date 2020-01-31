Prince William is 'reaching out' to Prince Harry as Kate Middleton suffers 'bouts of anxiety' following royal split

Prince William is reportedly 'reaching out' to Prince Harry. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's decision to step back from all royal duties has sent shock waves through the palace.

It was only two weeks ago the Queen announced Meghan Markle and her grandson Prince Harry were stepping back from all royal duties.

The news shocked many across the world, with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex receiving mixed responses from the public.

And while the royal couple are currently laying low in Canada with baby Archie, the palace is still dealing with the repercussions from the royal split.

Prince William is preparing to welcome Meghan and Harry back to the UK. Picture: PA

While Prince Harry's relationship with older brother Prince William has reportedly been strained in recent months, it has now been reported the Duke of Cambridge is "reaching out" to Harry with "love and affection".

According to sources, both William and Prince Charles have been reaching out, and are making plans for when the couple may need to return to the UK, The Sunday Times and The Express report.

A source told Us Weekly Kate is "in a panic". Picture: PA

However, it appears one royal struggling with the latest changes is William's wife Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, who is reportedly having "bouts of anxiety".

A source told Us Weekly Kate is "in a panic".

Meghan and Harry are currently laying low in Canada. Picture: PA

They added: "She barely has time to rest, and when she does try to sleep, her mind is constantly racing."

As far as Kate's relationship with Meghan at the moment, the source said they "couldn't be further apart".

