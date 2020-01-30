Prince Harry mocked for 'finding another job quickly' as lookalike appears in handyman advert

The actor, who also has ginger hair, has a striking resemblance to the Duke of Sussex. Picture: Getty/Rated People

By Alice Dear

Has Prince Harry had a dramatic new change in career?

One advert for a company called Rated People has gone viral after the public started mistaking the actor for Prince Harry.

The advert has been spotted mostly on the London Underground, and shows a Harry lookalike doing some handyman work.

The advert reads: "Looking for a vetted, local tradesperson?"

Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly. pic.twitter.com/VMyV0Qmgln — Tom Rosenthal (@rosentweets) January 23, 2020

The actor, who also has ginger hair, has a striking resemblance to the Duke of Sussex, leaving many people joking that Harry "found another job quickly" after quitting the royal family.

One person shared the ad on Twitter, writing: "Bloody hell Prince Harry found a job quickly".

Another wrote: "Good to see him making the transition to become financially independent."

Well. Prince Harry certainly found himself a new job very quickly. pic.twitter.com/n63y2XhsOB — Flenty Flenty (@flendog_) January 23, 2020

I see that Prince Harry has managed to find himself a new job already.



Good for him. pic.twitter.com/403oZM7d8R — ianVisits (@ianvisits) January 27, 2020

A third person said: "Not the route I thought he'd take."

This funny coincidence comes after it was announced Meghan and Harry would be leaving all royal duties behind as they start to split their time between Canada and the UK.

While it was first thought the couple would only be stepping down as "senior royals" the couple are now no longer working members of the royal family.

Since the news was announced, Meghan and Harry have been laying low in Canada with their son, Archie.

