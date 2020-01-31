Woman branded Meghan Markle's 'twin' as she shocks public with resemblance to the Duchess of Sussex

Akeisha Land is the spitting image of Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty/Instagram/greyson_land

By Alice Dear

And she's even up for filling in for Meghan Markle at events.

Akeisha Land, 39, from Missouri has left the world shocked with her resemblance to Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle.

Akeisha started receiving comments online after she set up an Instagram to show off her beautiful family; Greyson, 22-months, and Tristan, 6.

However, instead, Akeisha has been flooded with comments as people say she is the Duchess of Sussex's 'twin'.

Speaking to the Daily Mail's Femail, Akeisha said it's not just online she receives the comments, but also when she's going about daily life.

She said: "I get compared to her quite often, and not just online.

“I'll have random people coming up and saying, 'has anyone ever told you that you look like...' I always giggle before they even finish saying who because I know exactly who they're going to say because I've heard it so much; especially recently since I've been wearing my hair straight."

She continued to explain: "Even my close friends and family say I look like her! And even though I myself don't see the similarities, I definitely take it as a huge compliment as she's just drop dead gorgeous”.

Akeisha has also joked that she'd be happy to fill in for Meghan for events she doesn't want to go to.

People have been flocking to social media to compliment Akeisha on her amazing looks, with one commenting: "Even I had to sit here and say to myself .... 'ain’t that Meghan?'".

Another wrote on a picture of Akeisha and her daughter: "What a beautiful child you have, and you and Megan Markle are twins!"

A third person said: "You are so pretty! Did I ever tell you that you look like Meghan Markle's twin!"

