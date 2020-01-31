Princess Diana's former butler shares her never-before-seen letter to sons William and Harry

Paul Burrell revealed a "poignant" letter from Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Paul Burrell said the letter included some 'poignant' words from the late Princess Diana.

Following the latest news Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are stepping back from all royal duties, Princess Diana's former butler Paul Burrell has shared a previously unseen handwritten letter by the late Princess.

Taking to Instagram, Paul shared a picture of Diana with her two sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, writing: "As Harry, Meghan and Archie embark on a new life, I am reminded of some poignant words which Princess Diana wrote to me many years ago."

He added: "They are a mother’s words of unconditional love which are as appropriate today as they were when she wrote them over 24 years ago."

The short but sweet letter simply read: "I love my boys to death and hope that the seeds I’ve planted will grow and bring the strength, knowledge and stability that is needed.”

A week before, Paul also shared another message written by the Princess which read: "I would look up & laugh & love & live!"

Paul Burrell said that they "are a mother’s words of unconditional love". Picture: Getty

Paul shared the words, with his own message which read: "My thoughts have been with Meghan and Harry this week as they take a huge step into a new life.

"I have also been thinking of Princess Diana and wondering what she would have thought. In my heart I know that she would want Harry and Meghan to be happy above all else.

"Yesterday I found a letter which the Princess wrote to me so many years ago and one line jumped out from the page."

The brothers are currently going through a tough time ad Prince Harry and Meghan Markle step back from royal duties. Picture: PA

This comes a matter of weeks after Meghan and Harry's future in the royal family was confirmed by the Queen.

In a statement, Her Majesty revealed the couple would be stepping back from all royal duties, and would no longer be using their title HRH in their new lives.

The couple had previously made it clear they wanted to work towards being "financially independent", and are now looking to repay the money used to refurbish Frogmore Cottage, where they will be based while in the UK.

The couple are currently laying low in Canada following the bombshell news, which sparked mixed reactions around the world.

