Kate Middleton admits it was 'terrifying' stepping out onto the Lindo Wing stairs with newborn baby Prince George

17 February 2020, 17:16

Kate Middleton said she had mixed emotions about stepping out onto the Lindo Wings stairs with newborn Prince George
Kate Middleton said she had mixed emotions about stepping out onto the Lindo Wings stairs with newborn Prince George. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about the royal tradition that she says caused 'mixed emotions'.

Kate Middleton delighted everyone when she announced she would be appearing as a guest on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to talk about her early childcare work.

During the candid chat, the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about the moment she had to take newborn baby George out onto the Lindo Wing stairs for a photocall.

While at the time Prince William's wife looked calm, relaxed and natural as a new mother, she now admits it was "slightly terrifying".

Kate Middleton admitted it was "slightly terrifying" to take newborn George out to the crowd
Kate Middleton admitted it was "slightly terrifying" to take newborn George out to the crowd. Picture: PA

Giovanna Fletcher asked the Duchess what it was like, to which Kate replied: "Slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie."

However, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did add that both her and William were "hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown" and "wanted to share the joy".

She said: "Everyone had been so supportive, and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about.

View this post on Instagram

🎧 SOUND ON — listen to a clip of The Duchess of Cambridge talking with @MrsGiFletcher about her own childhood experiences and the importance of the early years. Their full conversation will be released as a special episode of Giovanna’s ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast – a series of frank and warm conversations with mums and dads covering all aspects of parenthood, from tackling loneliness, to being a single parent. On this Early Years episode, The Duchess discusses her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' – a quick, online survey which aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Visit the link in our bio 🗣️ to have your say on the biggest ever national conversation on the early years #5BigQuestions

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

"And, you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.

"But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

The Duchess of Cambridge added that she and Prince William "wanted to share the joy"
The Duchess of Cambridge added that she and Prince William "wanted to share the joy". Picture: PA

Kate has followed the Lindo Wing tradition for all three of her children, stepping out a number of days after giving birth to introduce her and William's newborn to the world.

The first person to be pictured on the Lindo Wing stairs was Princess Anne after she gave birth to Zara Tindall.

Following this, Princess Diana made a tradition of introducing her children – William and Harry – to the world in the same way.

