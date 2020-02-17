Kate Middleton admits it was 'terrifying' stepping out onto the Lindo Wing stairs with newborn baby Prince George

Kate Middleton said she had mixed emotions about stepping out onto the Lindo Wings stairs with newborn Prince George. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Cambridge has opened up about the royal tradition that she says caused 'mixed emotions'.

Kate Middleton delighted everyone when she announced she would be appearing as a guest on Giovanna Fletcher's podcast, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, to talk about her early childcare work.

During the candid chat, the Duchess of Cambridge opened up about the moment she had to take newborn baby George out onto the Lindo Wing stairs for a photocall.

READ MORE: Royal expert reveals reason Kate Middleton always carries her bag in her left hand

While at the time Prince William's wife looked calm, relaxed and natural as a new mother, she now admits it was "slightly terrifying".

Kate Middleton admitted it was "slightly terrifying" to take newborn George out to the crowd. Picture: PA

Giovanna Fletcher asked the Duchess what it was like, to which Kate replied: "Slightly terrifying, I'm not going to lie."

However, the mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis did add that both her and William were "hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown" and "wanted to share the joy".

She said: "Everyone had been so supportive, and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about.

"And, you know, we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.

"But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

The Duchess of Cambridge added that she and Prince William "wanted to share the joy". Picture: PA

Kate has followed the Lindo Wing tradition for all three of her children, stepping out a number of days after giving birth to introduce her and William's newborn to the world.

The first person to be pictured on the Lindo Wing stairs was Princess Anne after she gave birth to Zara Tindall.

Following this, Princess Diana made a tradition of introducing her children – William and Harry – to the world in the same way.

READ MORE: Prince Harry 'in talks with global banking giant' as he and Meghan Markle are tipped to make £1billion