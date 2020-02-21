Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to reunite with Prince William, Kate Middleton and the rest of the royals for engagement next month

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to the UK for a number of royal engagements. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will return to the UK in a matter of weeks for a number of royal engagements.

Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, are set to return to the UK in March.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been spending time in Canada with their son Archie since they announced they were stepping down as senior royals.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to return to the UK as official date of royal exit is announced

But now, the pair will be returning to London for a number of royal engagements, before their transition period into their new lives starts on March 31.

The royal family will all step out together for the Commonwealth Service in March at Westminster Abbey. Picture: PA

Some of these engagements will be together, while some will be separate, and others with the rest of the royal family.

In fact, Meghan and Harry will be reunited with the Queen, Prince Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and other members of the royal family for the 2020 Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey on March 8.

Meghan and Harry have attended two year in a row now, with the Duchess being heavily pregnant with Archie last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been laying low in Canada since they announced they were stepping down as senior royals. Picture: PA

This is the first time the public will see Meghan and Harry out with the royal family since they announced they would be stepping down at senior royals, splitting their time between the UK and North America, and working on becoming 'financially independent'.

The couple will also attend a number of engagements before March 31.

On March 5, Meghan and Harry will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, while the following day Harry will open the Silverstone UK Experience alongside Lewis Hamilton.

This will be the first time Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been seen publicly with the royal family since their shocking announcement in January this year. Picture: PA

On March 7, both the Duke and Duchess will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, and on March 8, Meghan will be attending an engagement to mark International Women's Day, with details yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE: Queen ‘stops Meghan Markle and Prince Harry from using Sussex Royal brand’

Buckingham Palace confirmed this week that from April 1, the Sussexes will not have an office at the palace, but will instead continue to be repped through their foundation team when in the UK.

The Queen has said she supports Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in their new lives. Picture: PA

The pair will also be keeping their titles The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron & Baroness Kilkeel, despite their decision to step down.

While Harry and Meghan have been spending time in Canada, and have announced they will be splitting their time between North America and the UK, a palace source has said that the couple plan to be in the UK "regularly".

READ MORE: Kate Middleton admits she 'really liked' labour after turning to 'powerful' hypnobirthing