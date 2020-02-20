Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set to return to the UK as official date of royal exit is announced

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will return to the UK later this month for their final royal engagements. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have revealed the date they will officially be stepping down as senior royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made the announcement they were stepping down from being 'senior' royals in January this year, telling the public they would be working to become 'financially independent'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since been laying low in Canada with son, Archie, as final decisions are made about their future.

This week, Buckingham Palace confirmed that the couple's transition period will take effect on March 31.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will officially step down as senior members of the royal family on March 31. Picture: PA

A source has also revealed that the royal family and Harry and Meghan have agreed to an initial 12 month review to "ensure the arrangement works for all parties", reports royal correspondent Omid Scobie.

This means, from April 1, the Sussexes will not have an office at Buckingham Palace, but instead will continues to be repped through their foundation team, when in the UK.

The pair will also be keeping their titles The Earl & Countess of Dumbarton and The Baron & Baroness Kilkeel, despite their decision to step down.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will be reunited with the Queen and other members of the royal family in March. Picture: PA

Before March 31, Meghan and Harry will be returning to the UK for a number of engagements.

On March 5, Meghan and Harry will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards in London, while the following day Harry will open the Silverstone UK Experience alongside Lewis Hamilton.

On March 7, both the Duke and Duchess will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall, and on March 8, Meghan will be attending an engagement to mark International Women's Day, with details yet to be confirmed.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will also be reunited with Prince William and Kate Middleton for the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey. Picture: PA

On March 8, the couple will both join the Queen and other members of the royal family for the Commonwealth service at Westminster Abbey, where the pair are thought to be reunited with Kate Middleton and Prince William.

While Harry and Meghan have been spending time in Canada, and have announced they will be splitting their time between North America and the UK, a palace source has said that the couple plan to be in the UK "regularly".

