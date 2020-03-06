What will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's final royal engagement be, where will it be and who will be there?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will officially step down from royal duties on March 31. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are back in the UK for a number of engagements before they officially step down as senior royals.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced earlier in the year they will be stepping down from their roles as senior royals, and splitting their time b between North America and the UK.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent some time in Canada after the announcement was made with their son Archie, but are now back in the UK for a round of final engagements before their office at Buckingham Palace officially closes on March 31.

Kate Middleton's brother and sister-in-law's last outing will be the most monumental for the couple, and will see them step out with other members of the royal family.

Here's everything we know:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will make their last royal appearance on March 9. Picture: Getty

What is Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's final royal engagement and where is it?

Meghan and Harry's final engagement as working members of the royal family will be attending the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

This event happens annually, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been in attendance for two years in a row now.

This year, the event is being held on March 9.

Meghan and Harry will attend the Commonwealth Service as they did last year with other members of the royal family. Picture: PA

Who will also be in attendance?

Meghan and Harry won't be the only royals attending the service, as they are expected to join the Queen, Prince Charles, Kate Middleton, Prince William, and other members of the royal family.

This will be the first time the couple have been seen publicly with the family since they dropped the bombshell news they were leaving royal life.

Meghan and Harry will be splitting their time between the UK and North America. Picture: PA

What other royal engagements are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex doing?

The Commonwealth Day Service is the last event for the royal couple, but they will also be attending other events before March 9.

Their schedule while back in the UK is as follows:

February 28th - Prince Harry will join Bon Jovi for a recording session of his song Unbroken with the Invictus Games Choir.

March 5th - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the annual Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House

March 6th - Prince Harry will join Lewis Hamilton to open to Silverstone UK Experience.

March 7th - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the Mountbatten Festival of Music at the Royal Albert Hall.

March 8th - Meghan Markle will step out to mark International Women's Day, details TB.

March 9th – Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will join the Queen, Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family for the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey.

