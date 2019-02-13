George Clooney slams media for 'vilifying' Meghan Markle and pursuing her like Princess Diana

George and Amal Clooney at the royal wedding in 2018. Picture: PA

The 57-year-old actor warned "history is repeating itself" after slamming the press in their pursuit of the Duchess of Sussex.

George Clooney has hit out at tabloids for their treatment of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle.

In an interview with WHO magazine, Clooney warned history was at risk of repeating itself after the death of Prince Harry's mum Princess Diana, who died in a car crash in 1997 after being pursued by the paparazzi.

George, who along with wife Amal has spent time at Prince Harry and Meghan's Cotswold farmhouse, defended his longtime pal.

He said: "I do want to say, they're just chasing Meghan Markle everywhere.

"She's a woman who is seven months pregnant and she has been pursued and vilified and chased in the same way that Diana was and it's history repeating itself, we've seen how that ends."

Meghan Markle has faced the scrutiny of the press. Picture: PA

Since Meghan Markle joined the royal family she has been under constant scrutiny from tabloid press over her appearance, relationship with sister-in-law Kate Middleton and her adherence to 'royal protocol'.

George Clooney and his wife Amal, 47, attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding in May 2018 alongside many other celebrity, royal and high profile guests.