Meghan Markle pays tribute to photographer Peter Lindbergh following friend’s shock death

4 September 2019, 13:51

Meghan Markle shared a sweet tribute to her friend following his death
Meghan Markle shared a sweet tribute to her friend following his death. Picture: Getty/SussexRoyal
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken out following the death of her friend Peter Lindbergh, who photographed the cover of her Vogue “Forces For Change” issue.

It was announced on 4th September that photographer Peter Lindbergh had passed away a day earlier at the age of 74.

Following the announcement, the Duchess of Sussex shared a tribute to the artist and her friend with an emotional post.

Sharing a picture of his own work, and one of herself with Peter, the post was captioned: “Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh.

“His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup.

View this post on Instagram

Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh. His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup. The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life. • “Forces for Change” was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed. Photo © @therealpeterlindbergh / © SussexRoyal

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

Peter Lindbergh shot the cover of Meghan Markle's issue of Vogue, 'Forces For Change'
Peter Lindbergh shot the cover of Meghan Markle's issue of Vogue, 'Forces For Change'. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

“The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life.”

The post finished with: “’Forces for Change’ was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed.”

The announcement of the photographer's death was shared on his own Instagram this week.

The post read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74.

Tributes to the photographer have been pouring out following his death
Tributes to the photographer have been pouring out following his death. Picture: Getty
'Forces For Change' was Peter's last projects before he passed
'Forces For Change' was Peter's last projects before he passed. Picture: Getty

“He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren.”

They added: “He leaves a big void.”

Fans and celebrities have reached out online to share their sadness over the news.

Actress Charlize Theron wrote on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Peter Lindbergh was a genius and an absolute master of his craft.

“Beyond that, what made him truly one of a kind was his consistent kindness, warmth, and incredible sense of humour. One of the best human beings I have ever met. I will never forget you my friend.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ryanair pilots to stage fresh strikes this month

UK & World

Prince Harry flew commercial to Amsterdam to announce Travalyst

What is Prince Harry’s Travalyst project and what is the purpose of the venture?

M&S relegation from FTSE 100 marks new blow for retailer

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Harper Beckham has revealed which outfit of her dad's is her favourite

Harper Beckham shocks fans as she reveals her favourite outfit of dad David's

Celebrities

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Tooting Broadway Market’s Bayou Bar is a must-visit with New Orleans inspired food and thrilling cocktails

Food & Health

SuBo is a Britain's Got Talent legend

What is Susan Boyle's net worth, what was her original BGT audition and what is she doing now?

TV & Movies

Ready Steady Cook

Fans devastated as Ready Steady Cook returns WITHOUT Ainsley Harriott

TV & Movies

Lucy is expecting her first child with soap actor Ryan Thomas

Pregnant Lucy Mecklenburgh suffering from terrible morning sickness and sleepless nights

Celebrities

Handy tips for fussy eaters

NHS issues practical tips to encourage 'fussy eaters' after vitamin deficient boy, 17, goes blind

Lifestyle