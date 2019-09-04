Meghan Markle pays tribute to photographer Peter Lindbergh following friend’s shock death

Meghan Markle shared a sweet tribute to her friend following his death. Picture: Getty/SussexRoyal

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex has spoken out following the death of her friend Peter Lindbergh, who photographed the cover of her Vogue “Forces For Change” issue.

It was announced on 4th September that photographer Peter Lindbergh had passed away a day earlier at the age of 74.

Following the announcement, the Duchess of Sussex shared a tribute to the artist and her friend with an emotional post.

Sharing a picture of his own work, and one of herself with Peter, the post was captioned: “Honouring the life and work of photographer Peter Lindbergh.

“His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup.

Peter Lindbergh shot the cover of Meghan Markle's issue of Vogue, 'Forces For Change'. Picture: Instagram/Sussex Royal

“The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited. There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life.”

The post finished with: “’Forces for Change’ was the one of the esteemed photographer’s final published projects. He will be deeply missed.”

The announcement of the photographer's death was shared on his own Instagram this week.

The post read: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Peter Lindbergh on September 3rd 2019, at the age of 74.

Tributes to the photographer have been pouring out following his death. Picture: Getty

'Forces For Change' was Peter's last projects before he passed. Picture: Getty

“He is survived by his wife Petra, his first wife Astrid, his four sons Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren.”

They added: “He leaves a big void.”

Fans and celebrities have reached out online to share their sadness over the news.

Actress Charlize Theron wrote on Twitter: “My heart is broken. Peter Lindbergh was a genius and an absolute master of his craft.

“Beyond that, what made him truly one of a kind was his consistent kindness, warmth, and incredible sense of humour. One of the best human beings I have ever met. I will never forget you my friend.”