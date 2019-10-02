Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a united front following statement during last day of Royal Tour

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked confident and happy during the last day of the Royal Tour. Picture: PA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex looked happy and confident as they arrived in Tembisa today.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for their final day of the Royal Tour of South Africa today.

The Duke and Duchess put on a united front following the release of Prince Harry’s statement against the press yesterday, and news the Duchess is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

Hours after the statement, which can be read in full here, the couple arrived at the Youth Employment Services Hub in Makhulong, Tembisa, hand-in-hand for their first visit of the day.

The Youth Employment Services Hub in Makhulong “is a groundbreaking initiative giving one million black youth one million opportunities to succeed, securing SA’s social and economic future”.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in South Africa, hours after their statement was published. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex looked stunning in a white shirt dress for the occassion. Picture: PA

For the occasion, the Duchess of Sussex looked chic and stylish in a white shirt dress, teamed with nude stilettos and a pair of orange earrings.

During the event, both Harry and Meghan gave speeches to the crowd.

Harry said: “It’s moments like today and meeting all of you, that inspires us. Whether supporting young entrepreneurs, empowering women and girls, or challenging the issue of gender-based violence; whether it’s been planting trees, clearing landmines, or protecting the most beautiful creatures and places on the planet, these experiences have affirmed our love of Africa, and the issues that are so important to us.

The couple held hands as they supported each other. Picture: PA

“We will firmly stand up for what we believe. We are fortunate enough to have a position that gives us amazing opportunities, and we want to do all we can to play our part in building a better world.

“We will always seek to challenge injustice and to speak out for those who may feel unheard. So no matter your background, your nationality, your age or gender, your sexuality, your physical ability, no matter your circumstance or colour or of your skin – we believe in you, and we intend to spend our entire lives making sure you have the opportunity to succeed – and to change the world.”

Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spoke to the crowds. Picture: PA

This visit comes after the news the Duke and Duchess are taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

The couple released a statement, written by Harry, condemning some British tabloids for their “bullying” of his wife.

In the statement, Harry says he fears “history will repeat itself”, referencing the death of his mother Princess Diana.

The Duke wrote: “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”