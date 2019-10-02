Prince Harry reveals he fears ‘history will repeat itself’ as he defends wife Meghan Markle in scathing statement

2 October 2019, 09:06

Prince Harry says he fears history will repeat itself, referencing his mother Princess Diana
Prince Harry says he fears history will repeat itself, referencing his mother Princess Diana. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out in defence of his wife, Meghan Markle, in an powerful statement following the “relentless propaganda” against her.

Prince Harry has released a statement regarding the press’ treatment of Meghan Markle, saying he fears “history will repeat itself”.

The Duke of Sussex’s statement was released the evening of Tuesday 1st October, during the couple’s Royal Tour of South Africa.

READ MORE: Meghan Markle makes surprise Skype to Prince Harry in South Africa as baby Archie naps

Prince William’s brother says that Meghan has become a “victim” to the British tabloids, and says there has been a “ruthless campaign” against the Duchess of Sussex over the past year.

The Duchess of Sussex is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday
The Duchess of Sussex is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday. Picture: PA

In one of the most powerful sections of the statement, Prince Harry revealed his fears that history would repeat itself, referencing the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He wrote: “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Prince Harry said that his wife has been suffering in private because of the "relentless propaganda"
Prince Harry said that his wife has been suffering in private because of the "relentless propaganda". Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex is now taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

A legal spokesperson for the Duchess said: “We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband.

“Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda”.

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, during her life, was hounded by the press
Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, during her life, was hounded by the press. Picture: Getty

Read the full statement below:

As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting. We regard it as a cornerstone of democracy and in the current state of the world – on every level – we have never needed responsible media more.

Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.

There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.

Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations - something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.

It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making. The positive coverage of the past week from these same publications exposes the double standards of this specific press pack that has vilified her almost daily for the past nine months; they have been able to create lie after lie at her expense simply because she has not been visible while on maternity leave. She is the same woman she was a year ago on our wedding day, just as she is the same woman you’ve seen on this Africa tour.

There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.

Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.

We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pep Guardiola's comments about Benjamin Mendy in Bernardo Silva defence under scrutiny by FA

Norwich City issue three-year bans to two fans over incident at Man City game
Baby Archie has been a priority during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Royal Tour of South Africa

Meghan Markle reveals the Royal Tour revolved around baby Archie’s feeding routine

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ed's raking in the dough

Ed Sheeran paid himself £47k a DAY last year, a whopping £17.1 million in total

Music

James Argent has revealed he's getting back to the gym

James Argent defies critics as he poses topless in the gym and vows to have 'the biggest comeback of 2020'

Celebrities

Ant and Dec will look into their family history

Ant and Dec discover royal roots in exciting revelation on new TV show

TV & Movies

Simon Cowell has shown off his weight loss

Simon Cowell shows off new abs on family holiday after impressive 1.5 stone weight loss

Celebrities

The Apprentice is back with 16 new contestants hoping to become Lord Sugar's new apprentice

The Apprentice behind the scenes secrets: From filming two winner scenes to the fake receptionist

TV & Movies

Beyoncé's dad Mathew has been diagnosed with breast cancer

Beyoncé's dad Mathew Knowles opens up on breast cancer battle in Good Morning America interview

Celebrities