Prince Harry reveals he fears ‘history will repeat itself’ as he defends wife Meghan Markle in scathing statement

Prince Harry says he fears history will repeat itself, referencing his mother Princess Diana. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

The Duke of Sussex has spoken out in defence of his wife, Meghan Markle, in an powerful statement following the “relentless propaganda” against her.

Prince Harry has released a statement regarding the press’ treatment of Meghan Markle, saying he fears “history will repeat itself”.

The Duke of Sussex’s statement was released the evening of Tuesday 1st October, during the couple’s Royal Tour of South Africa.

Prince William’s brother says that Meghan has become a “victim” to the British tabloids, and says there has been a “ruthless campaign” against the Duchess of Sussex over the past year.

The Duchess of Sussex is taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday. Picture: PA

In one of the most powerful sections of the statement, Prince Harry revealed his fears that history would repeat itself, referencing the death of his mother, Princess Diana.

He wrote: “Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself.

“I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Prince Harry said that his wife has been suffering in private because of the "relentless propaganda". Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex is now taking legal action against the Mail on Sunday.

A legal spokesperson for the Duchess said: “We have initiated legal proceedings against the Mail on Sunday, and its parent company Associated Newspapers, over the intrusive and unlawful publication of a private letter written by the Duchess of Sussex, which is part of a campaign by this media group to publish false and deliberately derogatory stories about her, as well as her husband.

“Given the refusal of Associated Newspapers to resolve this issue satisfactorily, we have issued proceedings to redress this breach of privacy, infringement of copyright and the aforementioned media agenda”.

Prince Harry's mother Princess Diana, during her life, was hounded by the press. Picture: Getty

Read the full statement below:

As a couple, we believe in media freedom and objective, truthful reporting. We regard it as a cornerstone of democracy and in the current state of the world – on every level – we have never needed responsible media more.

Unfortunately, my wife has become one of the latest victims of a British tabloid press that wages campaigns against individuals with no thought to the consequences – a ruthless campaign that has escalated over the past year, throughout her pregnancy and while raising our newborn son.

There is a human cost to this relentless propaganda, specifically when it is knowingly false and malicious, and though we have continued to put on a brave face – as so many of you can relate to – I cannot begin to describe how painful it has been. Because in today’s digital age, press fabrications are repurposed as truth across the globe. One day’s coverage is no longer tomorrow’s chip-paper.

Up to now, we have been unable to correct the continual misrepresentations - something that these select media outlets have been aware of and have therefore exploited on a daily and sometimes hourly basis.

It is for this reason we are taking legal action, a process that has been many months in the making. The positive coverage of the past week from these same publications exposes the double standards of this specific press pack that has vilified her almost daily for the past nine months; they have been able to create lie after lie at her expense simply because she has not been visible while on maternity leave. She is the same woman she was a year ago on our wedding day, just as she is the same woman you’ve seen on this Africa tour.

There comes a point when the only thing to do is to stand up to this behaviour, because it destroys people and destroys lives. Put simply, it is bullying, which scares and silences people. We all know this isn’t acceptable, at any level. We won’t and can’t believe in a world where there is no accountability for this.

Though this action may not be the safe one, it is the right one. Because my deepest fear is history repeating itself. I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditised to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person. I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.

We thank you, the public, for your continued support. It is hugely appreciated. Although it may not seem like it, we really need it.