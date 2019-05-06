Meghan Markle gives birth to baby boy

Meghan Markle has given birth to her and Prince Harry's first baby. Picture: PA

By Alice Dear

The Duchess of Sussex gave birth to her and Prince Harry's first baby on May 6th.

The statement posted on the royal couple's Instagram page read: "We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.

"The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives. More details will be shared in the forthcoming days."

The Palace announced the Duchess went into labour in the early morning of May 6th, with Prince Harry by her side.

Meghan Markle gave birth on May 6th. Picture: PA

Prince Harry stepped out in Windsor to announce the news.

He said: "I'm very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy this morning, a very healthy baby boy."

"It's been the most amazing experience I could ever have possibly imagined. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension.

"But we're both absolutely thrilled."

He added: "We're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there, it's been amazing, so we just wanted to share this with everybody."