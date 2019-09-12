Meghan Markle looks chic and stylish as she arrives at the launch of her Smart Works capsule clothing collection

Meghan Markle looked chic in a white shirt and black trousers for the launch of her clothing collection with Smart Works. Picture: Getty/PA

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, dressed in pieces from her new collection as she arrived at the event.

The Duchess of Sussex today launched her capsule clothing collection in partnership with Marks and Spencer, Misha Nonoo, John Lewis and Jigsaw.

Meghan Markle worked with Smart Works on the collection, and was the perfect model for some of the pieces today as she arrived at the official launch.

Prince Harry’s wife looked stylish and chic as she teamed the Misha Nonoo white shirt from the collection with a pair of tailored black trousers by Jigsaw, also part of the capsule collection.

For the occasion, the Duchess – who recently welcomed her first baby, Archie – accessorised the look with a Ralph Lauren brown belt and stilettos by Manolo Blahnik.

Meghan Markle wore two pieces from the collection to the launch. Picture: PA

The Duchess of Sussex wants to change charity to community. Picture: Getty

The Duchess wore her hair down, with a soft wave through it, and her make up natural and fresh.

The clothing collection aims to change charity into community, and with every purchase of the capsule collection, the same item will be donated to Smart Works charity who help unemployed women dress for job interviews.

Speaking at the launch, Meghan Markle said: “A big piece of this is trying to transform the idea of charity to community.

“The way that we do that I think, as people, is go into our closet as a woman and we say ‘I’m going to make a donation’, you don’t go through your closet and toss in the bags whatever you don’t care about anymore, that’s charity as we know it today.

In her speech, Meghan said she wants women to be part of other women's careers by donating their old pieces. Picture: PA

“Community is going through your closet and saying ‘this is the blazer that I wore when I nailed my first job interview, and got my dream job. And I don’t need that anymore because I’m where I need to be, but if I am able to share that blazer, and be part of another woman’s success story, then that is community’.”

During her time at the event, Meghan met women who have been helped by Smart Works, all dressed in pieces from the collection.

There are a total of five pieces in the collection, spread out over four brands; Marks and Spencer, Misha Nonoo, John Lewis and Jigsaw.

READ NOW: See and shop the entire Meghan Markle and Smart Works clothing line here