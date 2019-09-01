Thomas Markle has STILL not met his grandchild

He has reached out to Meghan but has not received a response. Picture: ITV

Thomas Markle has kept schtum since Meghan gave birth to Archie but has now broken his silence by asking: “Why can’t I meet him?”

Meghan Markle has reportedly frozen her dad out of her life after failing to get in contact or responding to his messages. Her estranged father, Thomas Markle, has not only not met Prince Harry yet but hasn’t met his grandchild, Archie, either.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Thomas Markle, revealed

He has apparently been keeping quiet over the past three months since Archie’s birth on 6 May, in the hope that time, and perhaps motherhood, would heal their rift. Thomas, who tells the Daily Mail that he feels he has been unfairly vilified and cut out of his grandson's life, has only ever seen pictures of Archie on the internet.

“I would like them to send me a picture of Archie so I can frame it and put it on my wall beside the one of Meghan. Isn't that what any grandfather would want? I'd love to know if he's got the famous Markle nose.”

He continues: “'Sometimes I get the feeling people think I don't love my daughter. I do love her very much. I would love nothing more than to put a picture of Archie in a frame and place it beside the one of Meghan.”

The rift between Meghan and Thomas started when he was forced to abandon plans to walk his daughter down the aisle after having two heart attacks but then he repeatedly staged photographs just before the wedding with the paparazzi. Although he apologised and tried to get in touch with Meghan privately and through her then-press secretary, Jason Knauf, it has been to no avail.

“There was never any problem between Meghan and me until recently. I've stayed quiet because Meghan was pregnant with Archie but I'm speaking out now because they and their PR people are continuing to ghost me out of her life.

“Of course I'm disappointed not to see Archie. I had hoped becoming a mother would mellow Meghan and she would reach out.

“I believe all family differences can be resolved and I believe that can still happen for me, Meghan and Harry.”