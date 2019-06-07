Meghan Markle to step out for the first time this weekend following birth of baby Archie

7 June 2019, 12:08

Meghan Markle is expected to attend Trooping the Colour this weekend
Meghan Markle is expected to attend Trooping the Colour this weekend. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Meghan Markle is expected to join the royal family this weekend for a very special event.

The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, has been spending some time away from the public and royal duties as she settles into parenthood.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry welcomed their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, on 6th May and have since stepped out once as a family.

Following the photocall at Windsor Castle a few days after giving birth, Meghan has been on maternity leave while Prince Harry continues with royal duties.

The last time we saw Meghan Markle was a few days after she gave birth, with Prince Harry and baby Archie
The last time we saw Meghan Markle was a few days after she gave birth, with Prince Harry and baby Archie. Picture: PA

However, royal fans are expected to be treated to another Meghan sighting this weekend as Trooping the Colour approaches.

The Trooping the Colour celebrates the Queen’s second birthday, and is an occasion where the entire royal family gather on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

Last year was Meghan’s first Trooping the Colour, and occurred shortly after her wedding to Prince Harry.

While it has not been confirmed the Duchess will join Harry, Kate Middleton, Prince William and the rest of the royal family for the event, many royal experts except to see the former actress there.

Meghan Markle attended her first Trooping the Colour last year following her wedding
Meghan Markle attended her first Trooping the Colour last year following her wedding. Picture: Getty

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Express.co.uk: “I think Meghan’s next public appearance will be at Trooping of the Colour because that is an absolutely key royal event.

“I imagine she won’t miss appearing on the balcony with Harry and all the other members of the Royal Family.”

Meghan may want to follow in the footsteps of sister-in-law Kate Middleton, who attended Trooping the Colour last year weeks after giving birth to Prince Louis.

Meghan Markle missed Trump's state visit due to maternity leave
Meghan Markle missed Trump's state visit due to maternity leave. Picture: Getty

Meghan Markle has been absent recently due to maternity leave, and even managed to miss out on meeting the President of the United States, Donald Trump in his state visit.

Meghan, who before becoming royal made it very clear she did not agree with Donald Trump’s views, was nowhere to be seen as the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla and the rest of the royals welcomed the President.

