Meghan Markle’s ex-husband Trevor Engleson remarries heiress richer than Prince Harry

Meghan Markle was married to Trevor Engleson for two years . Picture: Getty

Trevor Engleson, who was married to the Duchess of Sussex for two years before Prince Harry, has married for the second time just five months after Meghan’s wedding to Prince Harry.

41-year-old film producer Engleson married Tracey Kurland, 32, on Saturday night after only one year of dating in an intimate ceremony in the exclusive neighbourhood of Hidden Hills, California.



One guest commented on the ceremony to DailyMailTV, saying: “The wedding seemed like a small, casual but intimate affair - a world away from Meghan’s huge marriage to Harry in England.

“The bride and groom looked so much in love and very happy together. The whole event was so them.”

Tracey is an heiress to her father’s $200 million dollar fortune, after he made his money as a banker.

With Prince Harry rumoured to be worth $40 million, Miss Kurland’s fortune dwarfs Prince Harry’s own.

Trevor and Tracey began dating in November 2017, and the film producer popped the question just weeks after Meghan and Prince Harry married in their lavish ceremony in St George’s Chapel in May.

Trevor and Meghan tied the knot in lavish beach wedding in Ochio Rios, Jamaica in 2011 after dating for seven years.

The pair were later divorced 18 months later in August 2013.