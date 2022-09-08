Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis attend first day at new school

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton took their children to a 'settling in afternoon' at their new school in Windsor.

Prince George, 9, Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince Louis, 4, attended the first day at their new school this week.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were pictured on Wednesday taking their three children to a 'settling-in day' at Lambrook School in Windsor.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children were dressed in the school uniforms for the day, with George and Louis matching in white shirts and navy shorts.

As they arrived at their new school, they were greeted by Headmaster Jonathan Perry who shook the children's hands and introduced himself.

Prince William and Kate Middleton held hands with their children as they walked towards the school. Picture: Alamy

As he greeted the children, he said: "Welcome George, welcome to Lambrook. Hello Louis, welcome. Welcome Charlotte – lovely to have you with us. We’re very excited about the years ahead. Are you excited children – looking forward to it?"

To this, the Duke of Cambridge replied: "They’re looking forward to it. They have lots of questions."

Headmaster Mr Perry also said to Prince William: "Welcome back to Lambrook", to which he replied: "With all the gang."

The Cambridges met with Headmaster Jonathan Perry, who shook the children's hands. Picture: Alamy

For the meet-and-greet day, Kate opted for a brown dress with white polka dots, which she teamed with matching stiletto heels.

As they walked towards the school, Kate held George and Louis' hands while William held Charlotte's hand.

Prince William said the children had 'a lot of questions' on the first day. Picture: Alamy

George, Charlotte and Louis are now all attending the same school after the family moved to Adelaide Cottage in the Queen's Windsor Estate.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte previously attended St Thomas Battersea school in London before the move.

The first full day of term at the school starts on Thursday, September 8.