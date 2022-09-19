How old are Prince George and Princess Charlotte?

The Queen’s funeral procession: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ ages revealed.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte have key roles in the Queen’s funeral today.

The royal children are walking behind their parents in the procession as their grandmother makes her way to Westminster Abbey for the final time.

But how old are George and Charlotte and when were they born?

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are at the Queen's funeral. Picture: Getty Images

How old is Prince George?

George Alexander Louis is nine-years-old, with Prince William and Kate Middleton announcing in December 2012 that they were expecting their first child together.

On July 22, 2013, Kate was admitted to St Mary's Hospital, where William himself was born, and came out onto the steps with a son - Prince George.

How old is Princess Charlotte?

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana is seven-years-old and was born on May 2, 2015.

In September 2014, the royal couple announced that Kate was pregnant again, and Princess Charlotte was born at the same hospital as her brother.

Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince Louis' ages revealed. Picture: Alamy

How old is Prince Louis?

Prince Louis Arthur Charles is four-years-old and was born on April 23, 2018,

Kate and William announced they were expecting their third child on September 4, 2017.

Why is Prince Louis not at the Queen's funeral?

The four-year-old is likely to be considered too young to attend the ceremony of his great grandmother.

Meanwhile, George and Charlotte followed their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, walking side-by-side behind the late monarch's coffin as it was carried by the military bearer party.

They were followed by their uncle and aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.