Prince Harry's ex Ellie Goulding invites William and Kate to her wedding but will the Sussexes be there?

Prince Harry and Ellie Goulding previously dated. Picture: Getty

By Beci Wood

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are on the guest list for Ellie Goulding's wedding, along with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and their mother Sarah Ferguson.

However it's yet to be confirmed whether Harry and Meghan have received an invitation to the big day next month.

Prince Harry dated Ellie for two years before going their separate ways in 2014.

They become friends when Ellie sung at the wedding of Harry's brother William to Kate in April 2011.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Picture: Getty

After their split they remained pals and Harry last publicly supported Ellie at a play in 2017.

But since then a lot has changed with Harry meeting and falling in love with actress Meghan Markle, who he married in May 2018.

They are now parents to baby Archie Harrison, who was born on May 6th 2019.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their wedding day in 2011. Picture: Getty

Ellie and Caspar's engagement was announced in The Times last August with a notice that read: “The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

Ellie is busy organising a relaxed festival style reception with a vegan feast.

She has also reportedly spent £20000 on flowers alone.

Sir Elton John would be impressed!