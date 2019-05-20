Prince Louis takes his first steps as Kate Middleton and Prince William share intimate family photos from the Chelsea Flower

20 May 2019, 11:12

Kate Middleton and her family explored the beautiful garden together
Kate Middleton and her family explored the beautiful garden together. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton took their three children to explore the Duchess of Cambridge’s garden at Chelsea Flower Show this weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been working with a team to build a beautiful woodland playground for children, which she unveiled to her family this weekend at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate was joined by husband Prince William, as well as her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the garden, where they explored together as a family.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte showed their curious sides while Prince Louis took his first steps on camera.

In the pictures and footage taken from the special moment, George and Charlotte explore the garden with barefoot, while a doting Kate watches on.

READ MORE: Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana in blue and white polka dot dress

Prince Louis took his first steps on camera during the visit
Prince Louis took his first steps on camera during the visit. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous
Prince George and Princess Charlotte dangled their bare feet in the brook
Prince George and Princess Charlotte dangled their bare feet in the brook. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous

Prince William looks to be in charge of making sure a newly walking Prince Louis doesn’t go to far as the little tot looks ecstatic to be in the woodland.

Kate was beaming with pride at the new area she helped create, wearing a stunning floral midi dress by & Other Stories for the occasion.

In a collection of other images, Prince Louis can be seen swinging on a rope while William entertains his youngest child.

The Duchess created the space, with the help of her children, to help inspire children and families to get outside and enjoy nature.

Princess Charlotte enjoyed a swing on the rope in the woodland park
Princess Charlotte enjoyed a swing on the rope in the woodland park. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous
Kate Middleton made the space to help inspire families to get outside
Kate Middleton made the space to help inspire families to get outside. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous
Kate Middleton's garden was revealed at Chelsea Flower Show
Kate Middleton's garden was revealed at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: PA

The three royal children are believed to have helped collecting twigs, logs and moss for the area over the past few months.

Sharing a first look into the garden on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, Kate wrote: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies.

“The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play.”

The Duchess added: “I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together.”

Latest News

See more Latest News

Post office's across the country are in danger

Post Office network 'close to collapse' with 2,500 branches set to close in one year

Matthijs de Ligt set to join Barcelona from Ajax in the summer

Sport

BP headquarters blockaded by climate activists

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

The philanthropist shared a selfie of her in a hospital bed

Katie Piper hospitalised after 'ignoring symptoms' which led to a bad infection

Showbiz

AJ Pritchard will reportedly head into the villa this June

AJ Pritchard's younger brother Curtis 'signs up for Love Island 2019'

Celebrities

Mel B - pictured with bandmates - medical emergency comes less than a week before the tour is due to kick off

Mel B rushed to hospital after going ‘totally blind’

Celebrities

Is a social media ban the way forward? It seems so for Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright

A social media ban has made our marriage stronger, says Michelle Keegan

TV & Movies

Duncan Laurence will represent The Netherlands at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Who is Duncan Laurence? Eurovision 2019 WINNER representing The Netherlands

Music

How to vote for your favourite Eurovision act

How to vote Eurovision 2019: What are the numbers to call and how does voting work this year?

TV & Movies