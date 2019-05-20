Prince Louis takes his first steps as Kate Middleton and Prince William share intimate family photos from the Chelsea Flower

Kate Middleton and her family explored the beautiful garden together. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous

By Alice Dear

Prince William and Kate Middleton took their three children to explore the Duchess of Cambridge’s garden at Chelsea Flower Show this weekend.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, has been working with a team to build a beautiful woodland playground for children, which she unveiled to her family this weekend at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Kate was joined by husband Prince William, as well as her three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the garden, where they explored together as a family.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte showed their curious sides while Prince Louis took his first steps on camera.

In the pictures and footage taken from the special moment, George and Charlotte explore the garden with barefoot, while a doting Kate watches on.

Prince Louis took his first steps on camera during the visit. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous

Prince George and Princess Charlotte dangled their bare feet in the brook. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous

Prince William looks to be in charge of making sure a newly walking Prince Louis doesn’t go to far as the little tot looks ecstatic to be in the woodland.

Kate was beaming with pride at the new area she helped create, wearing a stunning floral midi dress by & Other Stories for the occasion.

In a collection of other images, Prince Louis can be seen swinging on a rope while William entertains his youngest child.

The Duchess created the space, with the help of her children, to help inspire children and families to get outside and enjoy nature.

Princess Charlotte enjoyed a swing on the rope in the woodland park. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous

Kate Middleton made the space to help inspire families to get outside. Picture: Kensington Palace/Matt Porteous

Kate Middleton's garden was revealed at Chelsea Flower Show. Picture: PA

The three royal children are believed to have helped collecting twigs, logs and moss for the area over the past few months.

Sharing a first look into the garden on the Kensington Palace Instagram page, Kate wrote: "I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young kiddies.

“The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden is a natural, creative place for them to play.”

The Duchess added: “I really hope that this woodland that we have created, in a huge collaboration here really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors and spend quality time together.”