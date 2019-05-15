Kate Middleton honours Princess Diana in identical polka dot dress

Kate Middleton showed off her incredible pins in the polka dot dress. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Kate Middleton stepped out this week in a very royal ensemble inspired by the late Princess Diana.

Kate Middleton was back to royal duties this week as the Duchess of Cambridge visited the D-Day exhibition at Bletchley Park.

For the occasion, Prince William’s wife dressed in a stunning navy and white polka dot Alessandra Rich dress, complete with a white Peter Pan collar.

It appears Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’ mother took inspiration from her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, with this timeless look.

The spotty dress is almost identical to a dress Diana wore back in 1985.

Princess Diana wore a similar dress back in 1985. Picture: Getty

In pictures taken from a photo-call at Kensington Palace, Diana can be seen wearing a white and navy polka dot dress, complete with a large white collar.

The only difference between Diana and Kate’s dresses is the blue bow styled around the Princess of Wales’ collar.

We have in fact already seen Kate wear this Alessandra Rich dress, in 2018 when she celebrated Prince Charles’ 70th birthday with the rest of the royal family with a intimate family portrait.

If you’re keen to get Kate and Diana’s look, you might have to save up as it currently retails at £1750.

The Duchess of Sussex as all smiles as she greeted the crowd. Picture: PA

